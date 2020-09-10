A few weeks back, many would have thought that negotiations on the next stimulus check would resume after the Senate returned to the capitol this week. But, on the day the Senate returned, it came up with a so-called skinny bill, which doesn’t include stimulus checks. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, however, hasn’t given up on the HEROES Act, which includes coronavirus stimulus checks.

Coronavirus stimulus checks: Pelosi pushes HEROES Act

After the GOP introduced their new proposal, as well as their intention to vote on it this week, Pelosi came up with her comments opposing the bill. In a tweet, she reiterated a push for the HEROES Act, saying it’s been 116 days since the House of Representatives passed the proposal.

“Republicans must stop blocking efforts to pass the policies included in the #HeroesAct into law,” Pelosi said in a tweet.

This is not the first time Pelosi has called on the Senate to bring the HEROES Act up for a vote. Democrats proposed this bill two months after the CARES Act was signed into law by President Donald Trump.

At the time, Pelosi called on members of Congress to "come together and give them a real signal that we care by allocating the resources to meet their needs."

The HEROES Act, however, failed to get any traction beyond that. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has so far resisted the idea to bring this over $3 trillion bill up for a vote. Even if the bill comes up for a vote, it is unlikely to get enough support.

For Republicans, the HEROES Act is like a "$3 trillion left wing wish list" that includes far-left ideas such as coronavirus stimulus checks for illegal immigrants.

Pelosi questions McConnell's intent

Along with pushing for the HEROES Act, Pelosi and Chuck Schumer took a dig at the Republicans' skinny stimulus proposal after it was announced.

In a tweet, the Senate Minority Leader noted that the so-called skinny proposal is missing several things, including funding for rental assistance and food assistance. Schumer also said that $500 billion is not enough to meet the needs of Americans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"If anyone doubts McConnell's true intent is anything but political, just look at the bill. This proposal is laden with poison pills Republicans know Democrats would never support," Pelosi and Schumer said in a joint statement.

McConnell, on the other hand, continues to blame Pelosi and Chuck Schumer for killing the “COVID relief behind closed doors." Further, in a tweet on Wednesday, McConnell informed that they would vote on the bill on Thursday to “protect workers' paychecks” and “keep children safe while in school.”

However, it is unclear if the GOP’s latest proposal will get enough votes to make it to the President’s desk. Some Americans, meanwhile hit back at McConnell after he announced the $500 billion bill. Many criticized the Senate Majority leader for blocking the HEROES Act, which includes coronavirus stimulus checks for people.