WFH Negatively Impacting Career Progression For Tech Industry Workers

53% Of Professionals Say Their Career Progression Has Been Negatively Impacted Due To WFH
Is the Covid-19 pandemic messing up your career plans? On Blind, an anonymous professional network, with 3.6M verified users, 53% of professionals claim it is.
The platform ran a survey from 9/14- 9/17 and had 1,625 responses. The survey asked the following questions:
- Have you been able to network internally since WFH began?
- Have you been able to network outside of your company since WFH began?
- Has your career progression been negatively impacted since WFH began?
Working from Home Has Had A Negative Impact On Career Progression
Key Learnings:
- 74% of surveyed professionals state that they have not been able to network internally since work from home began
- 82% of Apple professionals say they have not been able to network internally since WFH
- 89% of Adobe professionals say they have not been able to network internally since WFH
- 92% of Uber professionals say they have not been able to network internally since WFH
- 75% of surveyed professionals state that they have not been able to network outside of their company since work from home began
- 81% of Amazon professionals say they have not been able to network outside of their company since WFH
- 89% of LinkedIn professionals say they have not been able to network outside of their company since WFH
- 81% of Google professionals say they have not been able to network outside of their company since WFH
- 53% of surveyed professionals state that their career progression has been negatively impacted since WFH began
- Professionals at Google (69%), Intuit (77%) and VMware (70%) believe their career progression has been negatively impacted the most
A user at Hyundai Capital America asked the platform “How do you go about networking professionally these days? Prior to covid I had opportunities to show up and exchange info at local conferences and chapter meetings. Recruiters also seemed more reachable and proactive at the time than these days where I'm sure it's a buyer's market. Any particular strategy you have to maintain and expand your professional network, especially at times like this?”
A user at Facebook asked the platform, “Will being remote be a viable career choice post-COVID? Seems a lot of companies are allowing it, including FB, but curious on its impact on growth.”