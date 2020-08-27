Trump’s Unemployment Inaction Jeopardizes FEMA Funds Before Hurricane Devastation

Know more about Russia than your friends: Get our free ebook on how the Soviet Union became Putin's Russia.

Q2 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

President’s Recent Executive Order Sets FEMA Funds Aside to Fund Enhanced Unemployment Benefits After Congress Failed to Make a Deal

Structured Value with Peterson Capital Management’s Matthew [In-Depth] ValueWalk's Raul Panganiban interviews Matthew Peterson, CFA, Managing Partner of Peterson Capital Management. Q2 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more Interview With Matthew Peterson ValueWalk's ValueTalks ·

Excutive Order Will Divert FEMA Funds To Fund Enhanced Unemployment Benefits

WASHINGTON, D.C. – As Hurricane Laura makes landfall on the Louisiana’s southern coast and families prepare for the worst, an executive order issued by President Trump on August 8 will divert crucial Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funds from emergency efforts in order to fund enhanced unemployment benefits.

The president’s order followed months of inaction by Senate lawmakers in establishing adequate support for jobless Americans before lawmakers departed for a month-long vacation. According to the Washington Post, “Many critics have warned for weeks that FEMA may not have enough money to respond to the pandemic, handle the onslaught of hurricane season and implement Trump’s directive.”

The National Hurricane Center declared Hurricane Laura a Category 4 storm upon landfall and has warned of an "unsurvivable storm surge."

“It was shameful enough that Trump and Senate lawmakers failed to secure enhanced support for the millions of Americans who lost their jobs during this crisis. Now their inaction is threatening critical funds FEMA will need to deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Laura,” said Kyle Herrig, president of Accountable.US. “This abdication of responsibility has gone on long enough. Congress and the president must take decisive action to ensure that adequate funds are available for both disaster aid and relief for jobless Americans."

Accountable.US is a nonpartisan watchdog group that exposes corruption across all levels of government.