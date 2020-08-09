Will President sign executive order for coronavirus stimulus checks also

Negotiations over the next relief package have collapsed in a stalemate. Following the failure, President Donald Trump signed executive orders for a payroll tax cut, enhanced unemployment benefits, an eviction moratorium and student loan relief. With the collapse of negotiations, coronavirus cases still rising and an uncertain economic scenario, many are now hoping that the president will sign an executive order for coronavirus stimulus checks as well, but that may never happen.

Executive order for coronavirus stimulus checks?

Over the past few days, Trump has been indicating that if Congress fails to reach a consensus, he would use executive orders to help the American people. Trump eventually used his authority on Saturday to offer four benefits: enhanced unemployment benefits, student loan relief, a payroll tax cut and an eviction moratorium.

“We’ve had it and we’re going to save American jobs and provide relief to the American workers,” he said at a press conference.

One benefit that many are waiting for but was missing in the executive orders was more stimulus checks. Even though there was a consensus among Democrats and Republicans to send $1,200 stimulus checks, people are still waiting.

Now that the negotiations have collapsed and the President has signed executive orders, people are hoping for executive action on coronavirus stimulus checks as well. However, this may never happen, and the primary reason for this is the separation of powers, according to Forbes.

Although presidents have the authority to issue executive orders, measures such as coronavirus stimulus checks come under the jurisdiction of Congress, which controls federal spending. This is why Trump’s Saturday executive order is expected to face legal challenges as well.

Will there be no stimulus checks?

Due to the separation of powers, expecting coronavirus stimulus checks through an executive order looks a bit out of context. However, this does not mean that there will be no stimulus checks. There is largely a consensus on sending stimulus checks and the size of them as well.

Some differences are over who would qualify and the payment for dependents, but they could easily be sorted out. Thus, it is possible that Congress will approve the stimulus checks as standalone legislation.

There is also a possibility that negotiators will pick up talks on Monday and reach a deal next week. If that happens, then some people can expect stimulus checks this month. However, this is the most optimistic scenario. Considering how things went over the past week or so, it could be hard to reach a consensus.

On Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she offered a compromise of a trillion-dollar decrease, but Republicans rejected it.

“We’ll go down one trillion, you go up one trillion,” she told reporters. “We have a moral responsibility to find common ground.”

However, on Friday evening Trump blamed Pelosi and Schumer for the impasse.

“Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer continue to insist on radical left-wing policies that have nothing to do with the China virus,” he said.