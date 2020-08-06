Trump Administration’s Failed Pandemic Response

Watchdog Statement on House Report re: Admin’s Failed Pandemic Response

Know more about Russia than your friends: Get our free ebook on how the Soviet Union became Putin's Russia.

Q2 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Trump's Incompetent Covid-19 Pandemic Response

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A new report released by House lawmakers today highlights the overwhelming failure of Trump’s mismanaged, incompetent COVID-19 pandemic response. Released as the U.S. creeps toward almost five million confirmed cases of the coronavirus, the report hits on some of the most devastating missteps and decisions that have plagued the administration’s efforts to rein in COVID-19, including the president’s failure to:

Worm Capital July 2020 Performance Update: Up 152% YTD Worm Capital performance update for the month ended July 31, 2020. Q2 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more Long/Short Equity Growth Strategy Net Performance Long-Only Equity Growth Strategy Net Performance

Prepare the nation in the early days of the crisis, eliminating the White House Global Pandemic Response team and ignoring crucial intelligence from in and outside of his administration;

Equip essential workers, including health care workers, with the personal protective equipment necessary to keep them safe;

Design and implement a robust national testing strategy, which experts agree is an essential step in getting control of the virus;

Let public health guide the timeline for reopening the nation’s economy;

Get emergency support to small businesses, workers, and their families in a timely fashion; and

Be honest with the American people, through mischaracterizing the severity of COVID-19, firing government watchdogs, and blocking experts from testifying before Congress about the crisis.

In response to the report, Accountable.US released the following statement on behalf of its president, Kyle Herrig:

“The Trump administration has mismanaged its pandemic response effort from the start. From ignoring public health experts to misinforming the public about the virus to attempting to silence federal watchdogs, it’s clear that the president’s own reputation — and not Americans’ lives — has been the administration’s driving force throughout this crisis. The pandemic is not over — and it’s long past time the president started offering a national strategy that puts public health first.”

See the full report HERE.

What do you think?

