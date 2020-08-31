Record Start To H2 Mega Deals; Tech Sector Dominates

The combined value of mega deals announced so far during the second half of 2020 is US$256.0 billion, a total only exceeded once in this period, in 2015.
August 2020 Highlights:
- Global M&A: Monthly M&A Declines 22%
- Mega Deal Tally: Record Start to Second Half
- Sectors: Tech and Healthcare Dominate in August 2020
- Asia Pacific Accounts for Highest Share of YTD M&A Activity
August 2020: Record Start to Second Half for Mega Deals; Tech Sector Dominates
Global M&A: Monthly M&A Declines 22%
Deals totalling US$254.3 billion were announced globally during the month of August 2020, down 22% from last month and down 8% from August 2019.
US$1.8 trillion worth of deals were announced globally during the first eight months of 2020, 31% less than the same period last year and the lowest year-to-date level since 2013.
Sectors: Tech and Healthcare Dominate in August 2020
Deals in the technology sector total US$69.3billion during August 2020, a month value only exceeded once in the last year. Technology deals account for 27% of global M&A activity during the month of August 2020. Sixof the largest ten deals announced globally during August involved tech sector targets.
Healthcare deals total US$38.5billion, the highest monthly total since December 2019.
Mega Deal Tally: Record Start to Second Half
Nine deals worth US$5 billion or more were announced during August 2020, an August tally only exceeded in 1999. Twenty-one deals have been announced since the start of July, marking the best start to the second half for mega deals of all-time.
The combined value of mega deals announced so far during the second half of 2020 is US$256.0 billion, a total only exceeded once in this period, in 2015.
Asia Share of M&A at All-Time High; US M&A Hits Highest Monthly Total in 14 Months
US: Highest Monthly Total Since June 2019
Deals involving a US target total US$145.5 billion during August 2020, up 19% from July 2020 and the highest monthly total since June 2019.
Year-to-date activity is at the lowest level in seven years. US$649.1 billion worth of deals were announced during the first eight months of 2020, down 52% compared to last year and the lowest year-to-date level since 2013.
European deals account for just 10% of global M&A in August
M&A involving a European target totalled US$25.5 billion during the month of August 2020, 34% less than the value recorded during July 2020. European M&A accounted for just 10% of total global M&A activity during August.
M&A activity in the region is up 2% from this time last year. Propped up by a number of high value deals earlier in the year, European M&A totals US$478.9 billion during the first eight months of 2020.
Asia Pac. Accounts for Highest Share of YTD M&A Activity
Deals with a combined value of US$64.0billion involved targets in Asia Pacific (ex. Japan) during August 2020, down 55% from last month and on par with August 2019 levels.
US$514.1 billion worth of deals were announced in Asia Pacific during the first eight months of 2020, up 9% compared to last year. Deals in the region account for 28% of global M&A by value, up from 18% at this time last year and all all-time high.