55% Of Professionals Miss The Physical Office

Do you miss going into a physical office? As it turns out, more than ½ of professionals do.
Q2 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more
In a survey of 1,124 professionals by Blind, the anonymous professional network with over 3.6 million verified users, 55 percent said they missed going into the physical office. 42 percent reported feeling overall more stressed in the WFH setting, and 29 percent reported feeling overall less productive working from home.
Howard Marks: Why Second-Level Thinking Is A Required Quality For Investors
In his 2011 book, "The Most Important Thing," Howard Marks, author and co-founder of asset management firm Oaktree Capital Management, put forward his idea of first and second-level thinking. Q2 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more The Most Important Thing As he explained in the text, first and second-level thinking are different ways of Read More
Professionals Miss Going To A Physical Office
Here are some key learnings (08/20-08/21)
- 55% of surveyed professionals miss going into a physical office
- 70% of Google professionals miss going into a physical office, compared to 31% of Salesforce professionals
- 42% of surveyed professionals state that compared to an in office setting, their stress levels during WFH are overall higher
- . 59% of Google professionals say their stress levels during WFH are overall higher
- 40% of Facebook professionals say their stress during WFH are overall higher
- 29% of surveyed professionals state that compared to an in office setting, their productivity levels during WFH are overall lower
- . 52% of Apple professionals state that compared to an in office setting, their productivity levels during WFH are overall lower
- 46% of Facebook professionals state that compared to an in office setting, their productivity levels during WFH are overall lower
Look at the raw data:
One Amazon user writes: “Folks working at companies with a ton of in office benefits (Google, FB) - do you miss the free food and everything while wfh? Have your companies offered to compensate in some other way? All put together, those benefits probably had a modest dollar amount associated with them.”
Q1 Comparison
|Do you miss going into a physical office?
|Yes
|No
|Grand Total
|622
|502
|1124
|55%
|45%
|100%
|Do you miss going into a physical office?
|Yes
|No
|Grand Total
|Microsoft
|58%
|42%
|106
|Amazon
|53%
|47%
|94
|70%
|30%
|50
|72%
|28%
|29
|Apple
|56%
|44%
|27
|Oracle
|72%
|28%
|25
|Cisco
|71%
|29%
|24
|Intel Corporation
|43%
|57%
|23
|62%
|38%
|21
|Uber
|60%
|40%
|20
|VMware
|47%
|53%
|17
|Salesforce
|31%
|69%
|16
|Adobe
|50%
|50%
|16
|Lyft
|81%
|19%
|16
|Walmart
|57%
|43%
|14
|Capital One
|64%
|36%
|11
|Intuit
|40%
|60%
|10
Q2 Comparison
|Compared to an in office setting, your stress levels during WFH are:
|Overall higher
|The same
|Overall lower
|Grand Total
|424
|302
|273
|999
|42%
|30%
|27%
|100%
|Compared to an in office setting, your stress levels during WFH are:
|Overall higher
|The same
|Overall lower
|Grand Total
|Microsoft
|47%
|30%
|23%
|92
|Amazon
|43%
|30%
|28%
|87
|59%
|27%
|15%
|41
|40%
|40%
|20%
|25
|Oracle
|42%
|42%
|17%
|24
|Apple
|26%
|35%
|39%
|23
|Cisco
|65%
|30%
|5%
|20
|63%
|21%
|16%
|19
|Intel Corporation
|32%
|32%
|37%
|19
|Uber
|44%
|22%
|33%
|18
|Lyft
|38%
|38%
|25%
|16
|VMware
|50%
|21%
|29%
|14
|Walmart
|25%
|17%
|58%
|12
|Salesforce
|25%
|50%
|25%
|12
|Adobe
|45%
|45%
|9%
|11
Q3 Comparison
|Compared to an in office setting, your productivity levels during WFH are:
|Overall higher
|The same
|Overall lower
|Grand Total
|335
|361
|281
|977
|34%
|37%
|29%
|100%
|Compared to an in office setting, your productivity levels during WFH are:
|Overall higher
|The same
|Overall lower
|Grand Total
|Microsoft
|31%
|35%
|34%
|89
|Amazon
|39%
|33%
|28%
|85
|32%
|22%
|46%
|41
|28%
|20%
|52%
|25
|Apple
|35%
|48%
|17%
|23
|Oracle
|26%
|39%
|35%
|23
|Cisco
|38%
|48%
|14%
|21
|37%
|26%
|37%
|19
|Intel Corporation
|42%
|32%
|26%
|19
|Uber
|41%
|35%
|24%
|17
|Lyft
|44%
|38%
|19%
|16
|VMware
|46%
|38%
|15%
|13
|Salesforce
|42%
|33%
|25%
|12
|Walmart
|42%
|33%
|25%
|12
|Adobe
|45%
|27%
|27%
|11