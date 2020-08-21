55% Of Professionals Miss The Physical Office

By
Jacob Wolinsky
-

Do you miss going into a physical office? As it turns out, more than ½ of professionals do.

In a survey of 1,124 professionals by Blind, the anonymous professional network with over 3.6 million verified users, 55 percent said they missed going into the physical office. 42 percent reported feeling overall more stressed in the WFH setting, and 29 percent reported feeling overall less productive working from home.

Professionals Miss Going To A Physical Office

Here are some key learnings (08/20-08/21)

  1. 55% of surveyed professionals miss going into a physical office
    • 70% of Google professionals miss going into a physical office, compared to 31% of Salesforce professionals
  2. 42% of surveyed professionals state that compared to an in office setting, their stress levels during WFH are overall higher 
    • . 59% of Google professionals say their stress levels during WFH are overall higher
    • 40% of Facebook professionals say their stress during WFH are overall higher
  3. 29% of surveyed professionals state that compared to an in office setting, their productivity levels during WFH are overall lower
    • . 52% of Apple professionals state that compared to an in office setting, their productivity levels during WFH are overall lower
    • 46% of Facebook professionals state that compared to an in office setting, their productivity levels during WFH are overall lower

Look at the raw data:

One Amazon user writes: “Folks working at companies with a ton of in office benefits (Google, FB) - do you miss the free food and everything while wfh? Have your companies offered to compensate in some other way? All put together, those benefits probably had a modest dollar amount associated with them.”

Q1 Comparison

Do you miss going into a physical office? Yes No Grand Total
622 502 1124
55% 45% 100%

 

Do you miss going into a physical office? Yes No Grand Total
Microsoft 58% 42% 106
Amazon 53% 47% 94
Google 70% 30% 50
Facebook 72% 28% 29
Apple 56% 44% 27
Oracle 72% 28% 25
Cisco 71% 29% 24
Intel Corporation 43% 57% 23
LinkedIn 62% 38% 21
Uber 60% 40% 20
VMware 47% 53% 17
Salesforce 31% 69% 16
Adobe 50% 50% 16
Lyft 81% 19% 16
Walmart 57% 43% 14
Capital One 64% 36% 11
Intuit 40% 60% 10

 

Q2 Comparison

Compared to an in office setting, your stress levels during WFH are: Overall higher The same Overall lower Grand Total
424 302 273 999
42% 30% 27% 100%

 

Compared to an in office setting, your stress levels during WFH are: Overall higher The same Overall lower Grand Total
Microsoft 47% 30% 23% 92
Amazon 43% 30% 28% 87
Google 59% 27% 15% 41
Facebook 40% 40% 20% 25
Oracle 42% 42% 17% 24
Apple 26% 35% 39% 23
Cisco 65% 30% 5% 20
LinkedIn 63% 21% 16% 19
Intel Corporation 32% 32% 37% 19
Uber 44% 22% 33% 18
Lyft 38% 38% 25% 16
VMware 50% 21% 29% 14
Walmart 25% 17% 58% 12
Salesforce 25% 50% 25% 12
Adobe 45% 45% 9% 11

 

Q3 Comparison

Compared to an in office setting, your productivity levels during WFH are: Overall higher The same Overall lower Grand Total
335 361 281 977
34% 37% 29% 100%

 

Compared to an in office setting, your productivity levels during WFH are: Overall higher The same Overall lower Grand Total
Microsoft 31% 35% 34% 89
Amazon 39% 33% 28% 85
Google 32% 22% 46% 41
Facebook 28% 20% 52% 25
Apple 35% 48% 17% 23
Oracle 26% 39% 35% 23
Cisco 38% 48% 14% 21
LinkedIn 37% 26% 37% 19
Intel Corporation 42% 32% 26% 19
Uber 41% 35% 24% 17
Lyft 44% 38% 19% 16
VMware 46% 38% 15% 13
Salesforce 42% 33% 25% 12
Walmart 42% 33% 25% 12
Adobe 45% 27% 27% 11

 

