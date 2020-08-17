More than 1/3 of professionals would take a pay cut for better work life balance

Get Our Activist Investing Case Study! Get the entire 10-part series on our in-depth study on activist investing in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or print it out to read anywhere! Sign up below!

Q2 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

The Covid-19 crisis has shoved work and home lives under the same roof for many professionals. On Blind, an anonymous professional network, with 3.6M verified users, an Amazon employee ran a poll asking, “Would you take a 35% paycut to work at a company you like with better work life balance?”

Livermore Partners Mid-Year 2020 Commentary: Long AEX Gold Livermore Partners commentary for the first half ended July 31, 2020 COVID-19 takes center stage and deals crushing economic pain. Livermore remains well-positioned to prosper on growing USD de-basement fears and strong gold prices. Q2 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more To Partners: 2020 started off on negative footing for the fund given our Read More

Professionals Prefer A Pay Cut To Enjoy Life

The poll had 6,954 responses and robust dialogue with 377 professionals commenting on their own experiences, here are some key learnings:

36% of professionals say they would take a 35% pay cut to work at a company with better work life balance.

30% of Facebook professionals would take the pay cut 34% of Microsoft professionals would take the offer

28% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. professionals would take the pay cut 42% of IBM professionals would take the pay cut



You can see the report highlighting the overall responses here.

A user at Comcast responded to the poll saying, “Nobody wants to acknowledge that having poor wellbeing is expensive.... Off hours Ubers, eating take out, not being able to go do groceries, the fact you can't focus on bills and etc. Maybe it's still theoretically more money in the end, but take a slight pay cut and being to enjoy life, enjoy a relationship, deal with your kids if you have them”

As professionals realize their careers will forever be changed by the coronavirus pandemic, we can hope that one major shift will be a move away from the harmful assumption that a 24/7 work culture is working well for anyone.