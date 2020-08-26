Manufacturing In New Jersey Receives D+ Again: Report

MUNCIE, Indiana – The state of New Jersey received a D+ again this year in the latest Manufacturing and Logistics Scorecard from Ball State University.

New Jersey maintained a C+ for logistics, C for human capital, F for tax climate, F for expected tax liability, C for global reach, F for sector diversification, and A for productivity and diversification.

The state dropped from a D- to F for work benefits cost.

The 2020 Manufacturing Scorecard from Ball State’s Center for Business and Economic Research (CBER) analyzes how each state ranks among its peers in several areas of the economy that underlie the success of manufacturing and logistics.

Visit the Manufacturing Scorecard project website to view the performance history for each state and an archive of past reports with insight into the manufacturing industry: mfgscorecard.cberdata.org

