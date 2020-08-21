As working from home measures continue to grow in popularity across London amongst the coronavirus pandemic, it’s difficult to imagine what the capital’s busy office spaces will look like in the future.
Since April, those working in London have been required to work from home where possible as thousands of businesses look to provide the support needed for a home desk setup. For workers of London there are many benefits to working remotely and even more so for those who live outside of the city and need to commute in.
Capital on Tap has released a study that looks into the best London boroughs to set up a remote working office in order to save money on the big expenses that usually come with having a large works space.
Whilst costs are a main factor with office spaces, the study also takes into account other factors including walking distances to the closest tube station, the average commute time for employees living in the borough, the number of employees as well as the number of parks and green spaces and number of bars.
The Top London Boroughs to Set up a Remote Working Office Ranked
|Rank
|London Borough
|Min cost of office space (per sq ft.)
|Min monthly cost of office space
|Walking distance to closest tube station from borough centre (km)
|Average commute time in each borough (mins)
|Number of employees / employee density
|Number of parks & green spaces
|Number of bars around area
|1
|Richmond Upon Thames
|£24.72
|£103.00
|0.32
|27
|108,600
|135
|500
|2
|Kensington and Chelsea
|£18.00
|£75.00
|1.28
|26
|72,100
|30
|41
|3
|Islington
|£11.76
|£98.00
|0.32
|29
|141,100
|91
|82
|4
|Brent
|£19.68
|£164.00
|0.96
|45
|165,400
|89
|2,545
|5
|Westminster
|£24.72
|£103.00
|0.32
|28
|127,100
|80
|49
|6
|Hounslow
|£18.00
|£75.00
|1.93
|42
|135,900
|88
|479
|7
|Camden
|£7.20
|£60.00
|0.8
|30
|135,900
|12
|123
|8
|Waltham Forest
|£9.00
|£75.00
|0.96
|40
|144,800
|25
|817
|9
|Tower Hamlets
|£24.72
|£103.00
|0.8
|36
|170,200
|120
|74
|10
|Bexley
|£15.60
|£65.00
|2.09
|59
|122,400
|111
|155
|11
|Ealing
|£18.00
|£75.00
|2.57
|43
|165,800
|59
|923
|12
|Croydon
|£24.72
|£103.00
|0.64
|38
|198,500
|121
|34
|13
|Hackney
|£23.52
|£98.00
|0.32
|35
|150,800
|39
|150
|14
|Barnet
|£21.48
|£179.00
|1.28
|42
|203,600
|159
|161
|15
|Southwark
|£24.72
|£103.00
|1.77
|32
|184,900
|79
|85
|16
|Sutton
|£11.82
|£197.00
|6.59
|31
|107,000
|32
|182
|17
|Hammersmith
|£20.40
|£85.00
|0.64
|49
|98,300
|9
|23
|18
|Enfield
|£24.72
|£103.00
|0.08
|37
|151,000
|24
|124
|19
|Havering
|£34.80
|£145.00
|2.09
|38
|126,700
|41
|315
|20
|Harrow
|£24.72
|£103.00
|0.8
|48
|112,900
|22
|137
|21
|Lambeth
|£19.20
|£80.00
|1.12
|31
|195,000
|25
|65
|22
|Hillingdon
|£12.00
|£100.00
|3.37
|51
|148,200
|53
|347
|23
|Greenwich
|£28.98
|£157.00
|4.6
|35
|153,600
|56
|37
|24
|Bromley
|£24.72
|£103.00
|15.1
|36
|171,300
|128
|449
|25
|Redbridge
|£23.16
|£193.00
|0.64
|41
|148,800
|9
|486
|26
|Merton
|£17.88
|£149.00
|1.6
|62
|114,400
|53
|43
|27
|Wandsworth
|£13.44
|£112.00
|1.6
|41
|198,100
|32
|66
|28
|Lewisham
|£24.72
|£103.00
|2.89
|44
|174,300
|42
|25
|29
|Haringey
|£40.34
|£400.00
|0.64
|41
|155,400
|34
|1,159
|30
|Barking and Dagenham
|£33.92
|£424.00
|6.4
|39
|98,400
|24
|110
|31
|Newham
|£59.76
|£249.00
|1.28
|43
|182,400
|33
|35
|32
|Kingston Upon Themes
|£78.00
|£325.00
|8.52
|40
|96,200
|31
|45
Richmond Upon Thames Revealed as the Best London Borough For A Remote Working Office
Richmond Upon Thames ranks as the best London borough to set up a remote working office. With the perfect balance of social spaces and its reasonable office space costs, you’ll be getting the best of both worlds. Prices in the borough start at £24.72 per square ft for an office space with the average commuting time for employees being 27 minutes.
Alongside this, the nearest tube station from the centre of Richmond Upon Thames is just a short 320m walk away. The borough has more than 135 parks and green spaces as well as 500 bars within the surrounding area.
According to the research, Kingston Upon Thames ranks as the worst borough to set up a remote office due to its extortionately high monthly minimum office space costs (£325), distance to the nearest tube station . With only 31 parks and green spaces and 45 bars within the area, research also shows it to be one of the least sociable boroughs.
The Top 15 London Boroughs for Cheapest Remote Working Offices
|Rank
|London Borough
|Min Cost of office space (£ per sq ft.)
|Min cost of office space per month (£)
|1
|Camden
|£7.20
|£60.00
|2
|Waltham Forest
|£9.00
|£75.00
|3
|Islington
|£11.76
|£98.00
|4
|Sutton
|£11.82
|£197.00
|5
|Hillingdon
|£12.00
|£100.00
|6
|Wandsworth
|£13.44
|£112.00
|7
|Bexley
|£15.60
|£65.00
|8
|Merton
|£17.88
|£149.00
|9
|Kensington and Chelsea
|£18.00
|£75.00
|10
|Hounslow
|£18.00
|£75.00
|11
|Ealing
|£18.00
|£75.00
|12
|Lambeth
|£19.20
|£80.00
|13
|Brent
|£19.68
|£164.00
|14
|Hammersmith
|£20.40
|£85.00
|15
|Barnet
|£21.48
|£179.00
Camden Ranks as the Cheapest Borough in London to Rent an Office Space
With office spaces costing just £7.20 per square ft, Camden is ranked as the cheapest London borough to set up a remote working office. Average commute times for employees within the borough are 30 minutes making it a very accessible area to work in. Waltham Forest and Islington follow Camden ranking in second and third place. Waltham Forest office spaces start from just £75.00 per month with Islington’s starting at £98.00 per month.
For more information on which London boroughs are the best for setting up a remote working office, click here.