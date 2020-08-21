As working from home measures continue to grow in popularity across London amongst the coronavirus pandemic, it’s difficult to imagine what the capital’s busy office spaces will look like in the future.

Since April, those working in London have been required to work from home where possible as thousands of businesses look to provide the support needed for a home desk setup. For workers of London there are many benefits to working remotely and even more so for those who live outside of the city and need to commute in.

Capital on Tap has released a study that looks into the best London boroughs to set up a remote working office in order to save money on the big expenses that usually come with having a large works space.

Whilst costs are a main factor with office spaces, the study also takes into account other factors including walking distances to the closest tube station, the average commute time for employees living in the borough, the number of employees as well as the number of parks and green spaces and number of bars.

The Top London Boroughs to Set up a Remote Working Office Ranked

Rank London Borough Min cost of office space (per sq ft.) Min monthly cost of office space Walking distance to closest tube station from borough centre (km) Average commute time in each borough (mins) Number of employees / employee density Number of parks & green spaces Number of bars around area 1 Richmond Upon Thames £24.72 £103.00 0.32 27 108,600 135 500 2 Kensington and Chelsea £18.00 £75.00 1.28 26 72,100 30 41 3 Islington £11.76 £98.00 0.32 29 141,100 91 82 4 Brent £19.68 £164.00 0.96 45 165,400 89 2,545 5 Westminster £24.72 £103.00 0.32 28 127,100 80 49 6 Hounslow £18.00 £75.00 1.93 42 135,900 88 479 7 Camden £7.20 £60.00 0.8 30 135,900 12 123 8 Waltham Forest £9.00 £75.00 0.96 40 144,800 25 817 9 Tower Hamlets £24.72 £103.00 0.8 36 170,200 120 74 10 Bexley £15.60 £65.00 2.09 59 122,400 111 155 11 Ealing £18.00 £75.00 2.57 43 165,800 59 923 12 Croydon £24.72 £103.00 0.64 38 198,500 121 34 13 Hackney £23.52 £98.00 0.32 35 150,800 39 150 14 Barnet £21.48 £179.00 1.28 42 203,600 159 161 15 Southwark £24.72 £103.00 1.77 32 184,900 79 85 16 Sutton £11.82 £197.00 6.59 31 107,000 32 182 17 Hammersmith £20.40 £85.00 0.64 49 98,300 9 23 18 Enfield £24.72 £103.00 0.08 37 151,000 24 124 19 Havering £34.80 £145.00 2.09 38 126,700 41 315 20 Harrow £24.72 £103.00 0.8 48 112,900 22 137 21 Lambeth £19.20 £80.00 1.12 31 195,000 25 65 22 Hillingdon £12.00 £100.00 3.37 51 148,200 53 347 23 Greenwich £28.98 £157.00 4.6 35 153,600 56 37 24 Bromley £24.72 £103.00 15.1 36 171,300 128 449 25 Redbridge £23.16 £193.00 0.64 41 148,800 9 486 26 Merton £17.88 £149.00 1.6 62 114,400 53 43 27 Wandsworth £13.44 £112.00 1.6 41 198,100 32 66 28 Lewisham £24.72 £103.00 2.89 44 174,300 42 25 29 Haringey £40.34 £400.00 0.64 41 155,400 34 1,159 30 Barking and Dagenham £33.92 £424.00 6.4 39 98,400 24 110 31 Newham £59.76 £249.00 1.28 43 182,400 33 35 32 Kingston Upon Themes £78.00 £325.00 8.52 40 96,200 31 45

Richmond Upon Thames Revealed as the Best London Borough For A Remote Working Office

Richmond Upon Thames ranks as the best London borough to set up a remote working office. With the perfect balance of social spaces and its reasonable office space costs, you’ll be getting the best of both worlds. Prices in the borough start at £24.72 per square ft for an office space with the average commuting time for employees being 27 minutes.

Alongside this, the nearest tube station from the centre of Richmond Upon Thames is just a short 320m walk away. The borough has more than 135 parks and green spaces as well as 500 bars within the surrounding area.

According to the research, Kingston Upon Thames ranks as the worst borough to set up a remote office due to its extortionately high monthly minimum office space costs (£325), distance to the nearest tube station . With only 31 parks and green spaces and 45 bars within the area, research also shows it to be one of the least sociable boroughs.

The Top 15 London Boroughs for Cheapest Remote Working Offices

Rank London Borough Min Cost of office space (£ per sq ft.) Min cost of office space per month (£) 1 Camden £7.20 £60.00 2 Waltham Forest £9.00 £75.00 3 Islington £11.76 £98.00 4 Sutton £11.82 £197.00 5 Hillingdon £12.00 £100.00 6 Wandsworth £13.44 £112.00 7 Bexley £15.60 £65.00 8 Merton £17.88 £149.00 9 Kensington and Chelsea £18.00 £75.00 10 Hounslow £18.00 £75.00 11 Ealing £18.00 £75.00 12 Lambeth £19.20 £80.00 13 Brent £19.68 £164.00 14 Hammersmith £20.40 £85.00 15 Barnet £21.48 £179.00

Camden Ranks as the Cheapest Borough in London to Rent an Office Space

With office spaces costing just £7.20 per square ft, Camden is ranked as the cheapest London borough to set up a remote working office. Average commute times for employees within the borough are 30 minutes making it a very accessible area to work in. Waltham Forest and Islington follow Camden ranking in second and third place. Waltham Forest office spaces start from just £75.00 per month with Islington’s starting at £98.00 per month.

For more information on which London boroughs are the best for setting up a remote working office, click here.