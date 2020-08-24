One of the best resources for investors are the publicly available 13F-HR documents that each fund is required to submit to the SEC. These documents allow investors to track their favorite superinvestors, their fund’s current holdings, plus their new buys and sold out positions. We spend a lot of time here at The Acquirer’s Multiple digging through these 13F-HR documents to find out which superinvestors hold positions in the stocks listed in our Stock Screeners.

As a new weekly feature, we’re now providing the top 10 holdings from some of our favorite superinvestors based on their latest 13F-HR documents.

This week we’ll take a look at superinvestor Joel Greenblatt (6-30-2020). The current market value of Joel Greenblatt's portfolio is $3,341,305,000, with a top 10 holdings concentration of 12.85%.

Joel Greenblatt's Top 10 Holdings

Stock Shares Market Value % of

Portfolio AAPL / Apple, Inc. 194,425 $70,926,000 2.12 MSFT / Microsoft Corp. 317,488 $64,612,000 1.93 AMZN / Amazon.com, Inc. 20,889 $57,629,000 1.72 GOOGL / Alphabet Inc. 32,008 $45,389,000 1.36 FB / Facebook, Inc. 172,231 $39,108,000 1.17 ORCL / Oracle Corp. 601,439 $33,242,000 0.99 MDT / Medtronic plc 333,739 $30,604,000 0.92 PFE / Pfizer, Inc. 931,357 $30,455,000 0.91 WMT / Walmart, Inc. 241,892 $28,974,000 0.87 INTC / Intel Corp. 473,180 $28,310,000 0.85

Top Buys

Stock %

Impact on Portfolio AMZN / Amazon.com, Inc. 1.15 MSFT / Microsoft Corp. 1.00 FB / Facebook, Inc. 0.78 GOOGL / Alphabet Inc. 0.65 ADP / Automatic Data Processing, Inc. 0.54

Top Sells

Stock %

Impact On Portfolio TJX / TJX Companies, Inc. (The) 0.86 RTN / Raytheon Co. 0.71 SWK / Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. 0.46 DAL / Delta Air Lines, Inc. 0.46 MMM / 3M Co. 0.44

