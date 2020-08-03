House Republicans Introduce The EASE Act

WASHINGTON – Committee on House Administration Ranking Member Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) and several House Republicans introduced the Emergency Assistance for Safe Elections (EASE) Act to help states ensure those who want to vote in person can do so safely and make mail-in voting more secure by cleaning their voter rolls. The EASE Act provides the assistance state and local election administrators have been asking Congress for while putting commonsense restrictions on what the funding can go towards. Davis is encouraging this bill to be included as part of the negotiations for the next coronavirus relief package.

The Introduction Of The EASE Act

Additionally, the EASE Act was introduced by U.S. Reps. Brett Guthrie (R-KY), Dan Meuser (R-PA), Devin Nunes (R-CA), Don Young (R-AK), Elise Stefanik (R-NY), Ken Calvert (R-CA), Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL), Michael McCaul (R-TX), Mike Garcia (R-CA), and Steve Chabot (R-OH).

“A recent poll found that 59% of Americans still prefer to vote in person,” said Davis. “The EASE Act helps states offer people a safe way to vote in person and makes sure mail-in voting options more secure by ensuring their voter rolls are clean and ballots are only mailed to, and from, the individuals actually residing at that residence. Most states are faced with running essentially two kinds of elections this fall: in-person and expanded mail-in voting, which means added costs to get it right. When states failed to do this in recent primaries, the risk of disenfranchising voters increased significantly. Voters waited up to 5 hours to vote in some areas because polling places were significantly reduced and tens of thousands of ballots were not counted because they didn’t arrive on time. It’s critical we include this bill in the next coronavirus relief package to help states start planning now. Continuing to engage with local election officials and provide oversight of states will be necessary to protect the right to vote in the November election.”

The introduction of the EASE Act follows oversight letters Davis sent to ten localities across the country where voters faced significant hurdles to vote during recent primaries.

What The Emergency Assistance for Safe Elections Act Provides

The EASE Act authorizes $400 million, which was the same amount provided in the bipartisan CARES Act, to help states do the following: