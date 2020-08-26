Nurses and healthcare workers give failing grades to HCA

Nurses and healthcare workers give failing grades to Hospital Corporation of America

At actions across the country, hospital executives receive negative “REPORT CARDS” on failure to provide hazard pay, adequate PPE, and COVID-19 testing protocols

Healthcare Workers Rally To Defend Their Family Against The Failure Of HCA

NASHVILLE, TN -- Nurses and healthcare workers represented by SEIU are joining nationwide actions to defend their families and patients from what they call a string of failures by the nation’s largest hospital corporation.

Healthcare workers on the frontline will hold a series of demonstrations from coast to coast demanding Hospital Corporation of America (NYSE: HCA), the nation’s largest for-profit healthcare operator, adequately invest in protecting patients and frontline healthcare workers.

During those demonstrations, they’ll be delivering failing report cards to hospital executives who they say must do more to protect not only workers and patients -- but also, the family members of workers.

In addition to delivering giant failing Report Cards to HCA executives at hospitals across the country, nurses and healthcare workers will bring photographs of their loved ones to the rallies and will share personal stories about the strain that the pandemic and HCA’s failed response is putting not just on them, but on their families and patients.

The Nashville, TN-based Hospital Corporation of America reported a $1.1 billion net income in April, May, and June, including $822 million in taxpayer-funded government stimulus under the CARES Act. Overall, $5.3 billion in corporate bailout funding has been earmarked for HCA from the Trump administration.

In recent months, nurses and healthcare workers in six states have been striking, taking to the streets, fighting for safety, and speaking out to company shareholders to protest low staffing levels for patient care and lack of consistent PPE by the nation’s largest for-profit hospital system, HCA.

Grades From The Report Card

The report cards that will be issued to HCA executives at area hospitals include the following marks:

ACCESS TO PPE: Grade F

HAZARD PAY FOR FRONTLINE CAREGIVERS: Grade F

ADEQUATE STAFFING LEVELS: Grade F

PUTTING PATIENTS OVER PROFITS: Grade F

COVID-19 TESTING FOR WORKERS: Grade F

Who: Nurses and healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 epidemic will unite at hospitals across the country to demand that Hospital Corporation of America protect all patients and protect all HCA workers.

What: Frontline healthcare workers will display pictures of their family members to highlight the potential impact of the lack of PPE and adequate staffing on their families. Members will also deliver report cards to administrators at the various HCA facilities.

Date and Time: Thursday, August 27, at various times throughout the day. All times are local time zones. See sample of events below. For details or to arrange interviews with participating healthcare workers, please email [email protected].

Action sites at HCA facilities include, but are not limited to:

Missouri:

Date and Times:

Thursday, August 24

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM: Research Medical Center, 2316 E Meyer Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64132

NEVADA:

Date and Time:

Thursday, August 24

8:00 AM: Sunrise Hospital 3186 S. Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, Nevada 89109 (in front of the Heroes sign)

TEXAS:

Date and Times:

Thursday, August 24

11:30 AM - 12:30 PM: Corpus Christi Medical Center, 7001 Williams Drive, Corpus Christi

11:30 AM - 12:30 PM: Las Palmas Medical Center 1801 North Oregon Street, El Paso

About SEIU Healthcare:

More than one million healthcare workers across hospitals, in home care and in nursing homes, are united in SEIU, the nation's largest union of healthcare workers. SEIU is an organization of nearly 2 million members united by belief in the dignity and worth of workers and the services they provide. SEIU is dedicated to improving the lives of workers, families and communities to create a more just and humane society.