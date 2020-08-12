How to fix 9 common coronavirus stimulus check issues

There are no signs yet of the second coronavirus stimulus checks. Many, however, still have some kind of issues with their first coronavirus stimulus check. Detailed below is how you can fix some common issues with your coronavirus stimulus check.

IRS will look into these issues

Detailed below are the cases that the IRS will look into this month, and what you need to do to get your issue resolved:

The IRS will look into the issue for those who used the IRS Non-Filer Tool before May 17 and claimed the payment for at least one dependent, but did not receive it. Such users need not do anything. In case you didn’t get the payment by August, then you can contact the Taxpayer Advocate Service (TAS).

The agency will also address issues for those who filed Form 8379 for an Injured Spouse, but didn’t get the payment for the same. You don’t need to do anything now, but if you didn’t get the check by August, then you can contact the TAS.

If the IRS identified any Math error with your 2018 or 2019 tax return and it impacted the amount of your stimulus check. You don’t have to do anything if the Math error is resolved. The agency will release the payment automatically.

Those who didn’t get the stimulus check, or got the check with an incorrect amount because they are the victim of identity theft, need to contact the IRS or TAS to get their issue resolved.

The IRS will also look into the issue if you didn’t get the check (or got the wrong amount) because you filed a joint return with a deceased or incarcerated spouse. Such persons also don’t need to do anything. The IRS will send them the correct check by mid-September. If you don’t get it by then, you could contact TAS for help.

How to fix common issues with coronavirus stimulus check

Here is how you can fix other common issues with the first coronavirus stimulus check: