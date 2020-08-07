New Polls Show Strong Support in Key States For Extending $600 Federal Unemployment Insurance Benefit, Deep Disapproval Over Trump’s Response to Health Crisis

Pro-Extension Voters in Florida, Kentucky, North Carolina, Colorado Far More Concerned Over Their Senator’s Votes Than Those Who Oppose Extra Unemployment Benefits During Recession

Strong Support For Congress Extending The $600 Extra Federal Unemployment Benefits

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, government watchdog Accountable.US released results of Public Policy Polling surveys in Colorado, Florida, Kentucky, North Carolina finding strong support for Congress extending the CARES Act’s $600 extra federal unemployment benefits responding to the continuing economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Voters in these states who support extending or increasing the benefits are also considerably more concerned with how Senators Cory Gardner (R-CO), Marco Rubio (R-FL), Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Thom Tillis (R-NC) vote on this issue than those who do not. The results come as Senate Republicans consider significantly reducing the newly expired benefits in the next coronavirus relief package, and on the day nearly 1.2 million more American workers filed for unemployment.

Additionally, the survey found a majority of voters in CO (56%), FL (57%), and NC (52%) think that President Trump’s response to the coronavirus has made America “less safe”. [SEE HERE for summary of survey results from Public Policy Polling; for full results, click Colorado, Florida, Kentucky, North Carolina]

In response to the findings, Accountable.US president Kyle Herrig said: “Throughout the public health crisis, the President and his Senate allies have put the interests of the wealthy and well-connect ahead of the safety and economic security of workers and small businesses – and it’s clear the public is troubled by this misguided approach.”

Among the Key Findings from the Surveys:

In Colorado, less than a quarter (23%) of voters think Congress should end the federal unemployment insurance benefits. Meanwhile, a plurality (49%) think these benefits should be either extended or increased.

In Florida, a majority (55%) of voters think Congress should extend or increase the unemployment benefits, while just 15% think these benefits should be ended.

In Kentucky, just 15% think Congress should end the unemployment benefits, while half (50%) think these unemployment insurance benefits should be either extended or increased.

While in North Carolina, just 14% think Congress should end the unemployment benefits. Meanwhile, half (50%) think these unemployment insurance benefits should be either extended or increased.

76% of Coloradans, 70% of Floridians, 72% of Kentuckians, and 73% of North Carolinians who think Congress should increase the extra unemployment benefits to more than $600 per week say they would respectively view Senators Gardner, Rubio, McConnell, Tillis less favorably, if they voted against the extension.

Trump, Coronavirus and polls

A majority of voters in Colorado (56%), Florida (57%), and North Carolina (52%) think that President Trump’s response to the coronavirus has made America less safe.

President Trump is also underwater in approval by 15 points overall in Colorado (40-55), Florida (40-55), and North Carolina (45-52).

Voters are also unsatisfied with their Senators’ job performance, with each underwater in approval in their home state: Cory Gardner is underwater in Colorado by a margin of 16 points (36-52), Marco Rubio is underwater in Florida by a 20 point margin (31-51), Mitch McConnell is underwater in Kentucky by a 5 point margin (43-48), and Thom Tillis is underwater by 22 points (29-51) in North Carolina.

A large majority of voters in each state surveyed agree that small businesses and struggling workers should be prioritized over bailouts for large corporations and other wealthy interests: 90% in Colorado, 88% each in Florida and Kentucky, and 87% in North Carolina.

Accountable.US is a nonpartisan watchdog group that exposes corruption across all levels of government.