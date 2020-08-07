Back in the 1950s, every Sunday evening my family listened to Drew Pearson’s very popular radio program. A highly respected columnist carried by hundreds of newspapers, Pearson would close with his “predictions of things to come.”

Before Pearson made these four or five predictions, the announcer would inform the listeners that “Mr. Pearson’s predictions during the previous month had proven 76.3 percent accurate” – clearly a very impressive record.

Today, an even wider audience is treated to President Donald Trump’s predictions of things to come. Perhaps his three greatest predictions have been the unveiling of a comprehensive healthcare plan, an economy that would rebound “like a rocket ship,” and a coronavirus that would vanish when the weather turned warm in April. A man of his word, he continues to stand by these forecasts.

Perhaps the president’s predictions, at least so far, have been somewhat less accurate than those of Drew Pearson, but he surely enjoys a much wider audience of adoring followers. Indeed, they clearly admire his consistency. He’s still predicting that the pandemic will magically vanish of its own accord.

Now Mr. Trump is apparently pinning all his hopes on the development of a safe and effective vaccine. In fact, on Monday, August 3rd, he announced that we would likely have such a vaccine available before the end of the year or early next year.

Getting into the spirit of things, I would like to make my own prediction. Sometime in September or early October -- just weeks before the November 3rd election – our president will address the nation to make an important announcement.

Because of his own relentless efforts, not to mention huge monetary incentive, our major pharmaceutical companies were inspired to work at “warp speed” to produce a safe and effective coronavirus vaccine. It will be available to tens of millions of Americans by the end of the year.

That would be great news if it were actually true. While no one can credibly attest to the veracity of the president’s coming pronouncement, there is one thing you can believe: Weeks before the election, Donald Trump will claim we have a safe and effective vaccine.

