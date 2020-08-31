We Cannot Have Growth without Productivity

By
Dan Celia
-

Dan Celia: ‘We Cannot Have Growth without Productivity‘; Lots of Economic Data Coming Out This Week

Get Our Activist Investing Case Study!

Get the entire 10-part series on our in-depth study on activist investing in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or print it out to read anywhere! Sign up below!

Timeless Reading eBook

Q2 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Keep An Eye On The Upcoming Economic Data

PHILADELPHIA—Nationally syndicated host and biblical investing authority Dan Celia said today that the American people should keep an eye on a lot of economic data coming out this week, such as manufacturing numbers, factory orders, the ADP report, job claims, and payroll numbers.

These are Chris Hohn’s three favorite hedge fund managers

Chris Hohn favorite hedge fundsChris Hohn donates millions of dollars every year through his Children's Investment Fund Foundation. We can get some clues about his favorite hedge funds by looking at the foundation's 990-PF filing. The 990 for 2019 isn't out yet, but the filing for the period ending in December 2018 is. Q2 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences Read More


“This week, there's a lot of economic data coming out, Celia said. “We get manufacturing numbers coming out on Tuesday and we get factory orders, as well as ADP report coming out on Wednesday. The ADP report ought to be very interesting for the month of July. We are sitting at 167,000 private sector jobs. ADP is a really good gauge of what is happening in the private sector. Thursday, we get initial job claims. I think that this Thursday we could go below 1 million in first time, unemployment claims. I sure hope that happens. Also continuing job claims have been dropping for the last two weeks and hopefully we'll see another drop.

“We get some productivity revisions for the second quarter of the year,” Celia continued. “And I am expecting that this revision is going to be an upward revision as much as one full percentage point. We are sitting at 7.3% right now. And again, I'm very, very interested in this number. Service sector numbers also coming out; that's far more important than manufacturing numbers. And of course, Friday, the all-important payroll numbers. I wouldn't be surprised if we're over a million in payrolls and we get a new unemployment rate. I believe the unemployment number is going to be below 10%. We'll have unemployment number with a single digit and that will be a lot earlier than certainly me or anyone else was expecting. We'll watch all that closely, a lot coming up for the week.”

Celia discusses these and other global and economic headlines on his daily, three-hour Financial Issues program, heard on more than 660 radio stations and several television networks nationwide, including FISM.TV, viewed on several post-cable television platforms and online.

 

Previous articleTiny progress on a coronavirus stimulus check deal
Next articleRecord Start To H2 Mega Deals; Tech Sector Dominates
Dan Celia
https://financialissues.org/
Dan Celia is the CEO and President of Financial Issues Stewardship Ministries. Married to Registered Nurse, Yvonne, in 1980, Dan has two married daughters, is blessed with sons-in law who love the Lord, and has seven grandchildren. Dan has worked for 35 years as an entrepreneur and businessman, starting eight corporations and co-founder of two others. In 1999 Dan sold his Small Trust Company (managing over 900 million dollars) to go into Ministry. Dan has developed and uses a biblically-responsible system of financial management with great success. He started a radio ministry in 1997 as a part time ministry and has seen the Lord expand and bless this ministry to his current full-time ministry. Dan has interviewed newsmakers and pundits like Steve Forbes, Ben Stein, T. Boone Pickens, Tony Perkins, John Alison, Rayola Dougher API, Congressmen, Senators and Presidential candidates. He is proud of his partnership with the American Family Association where he serves as a board member. Dan is now on over 640 stations three hours daily, NRB TV, BizTV, Dove TV and CBN Life Style Network. Financial Issues is heard in every state in America and throughout the internet globally. Financial Issues has supporters from over 17 countries. Dan is a Regular Weekly Contributor to Townhall.com (the number 1 source for conservative news and analyzation). Dan has been a guest on Fox Business, Bloomberg, Salem Radio, Family Net, 700 Club,and many others . He is a conference speaker, author of six books, publishes a weekly newsletter and has been Executive Producer of several video productions and FISM TV is producing original family friendly content and other video projects all keeping with in FISM’s Christian world view.