Discussions are still ongoing to finalize the next coronavirus package. If things go as per the expectations, we could have a stimulus deal next week and the IRS would start sending out the checks. Many, however, are still waiting for their first coronavirus stimulus checks, including those who didn’t get the payment due to an IRS system error.

No coronavirus stimulus checks yet

As per an updated message on the IRS website, some payments were scheduled to be mailed on May 22 in the form of an EIP paid debit card. These payments, however, were never issued because of an internal system error.

“Due to a system error, EIPs scheduled to be mailed as a pre-paid debit card on 05/22/2020 were not all issued,” the IRS says on its Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) page.

Further, the message (updated on July 27) says that this payment was scheduled for people in 26 states. So, if you live in one of those states and haven’t received the payment yet, but the Get My Payment tool said that your check was mailed on May 22, you now know the reason why you haven’t yet received the payment.

The impacted states were Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Colorado, Connecticut, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Iowa, Louisiana, South Dakota and Florida.

Not received payment due to system error: what to do

The IRS says such people need not take any action and that the agency is working to issue checks to the address that it has on file. You may visit the Get My Payment page for the update on your payment status.

“We are working to issue the payment as a paper check to your address on file for you,” the website reads. “Get My Payment will provide a new date once your payment by check has been scheduled.”

Since this update was posted on July 27, it is possible that the IRS may have already processed the payment for those who didn’t get coronavirus stimulus checks due to a system error on May 22.

The IRS also has a message for those who don’t live in the above states but the Get My Payment page said their payment was sent on May 22. If such people didn’t get the payment yet, the IRS requests that they “follow the guidance provided in the Payment Issued but Lost, Stolen, Destroyed or Not Received section of the EIP FAQs.”

You can also call the IRS at (800) 919-9835. The IRS, however, says that callers may experience long wait times due to limited staff. If you feel that you destroyed or threw away the EIP debit card, thinking it was junk mail, then you can contact the Money Network Services, the company that manages the cards for the IRS, at (800) 240-8100.