Protest to End the Trade Deal With China and Take Action to Stop Uyghur Genocide In East Turkistan



In Front of the White House, Fri, Aug 14, 11 AM - 1 PM EDT

Protest To End Trade Deal With China For The Oppression Of Uyghurs

WASHINGTON: The East Turkistan National Awakening Movement (ETNAM) invites the media to cover our event on Friday, August 14, 2020, from 11 AM - 1 PM in front of the White House (Pennsylvania Ave across from Lafayette Square) to protest against China by urging the US Government to end its trade deal with China and take action to STOP the Genocide of Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples in Occupied East Turkistan.

WHO: East Turkistan National Awakening Movement (ETNAM)

WHAT: Protest Against China’s Genocide of Uyghurs and the US-China Trade Deal

WHERE: in front of the White House (Pennsylvania Ave across from Lafayette Square)

WHEN: Friday, August 14, 11 AM - 1 PM EDT

Salih Hudayar, ETNAM’s Founder and Prime Minister of the East Turkistan Government in Exile said: “For decades, China has been engaging in a brutal campaign of colonization and genocide in Occupied East Turkistan. If the world truly cares about human rights, freedom, and the survival of the Uyghurs, it must support the restoration of East Turkistan’s independence.”

China's Occupation Of East Turkistan

For over 70 years, since the occupation of East Turkistan in late 1949, China has been engaging in a brutal campaign of colonization and genocide in East Turkistan. In recent years, over 3 million Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, Uzbeks, Tatars, and other Turkic peoples in East Turkistan have been sent to concentration camps, prisons, and labor camps.

Hundreds of thousands of Uyghurs and other Turkic people are being used as slave labor and tens of thousands are being killed for their organs as part of China’s campaign of organ harvesting. Over 500,000 Uyghur and other Turkic children have been forcibly separated from their families and sent to state-run orphanages and boarding schools to be raised as “loyal Chinese citizens.”

Tens of thousands of Uyghur and other Turkic women have been forcibly married to Chinese men, while hundreds of thousands of Uyghur and other Turkic women have been forcibly sterilized by the Chinese government. Over 3.7 million Uyghur and other Turkic babies have been forcibly aborted by the Chinese government as part of its policy of genocide. Furthermore, 46 Chinese nuclear tests have directly affected anywhere from 190,000 to 750,000 people in the region and left millions with cancerous diseases as a result of radiation.

Genocide?

There is no doubt what China is doing in East Turkistan is a genocide. Last month, the East Turkistan National Awakening Movement and the East Turkistan Government in Exile filed a formal complaint urging the International Criminal Court to investigate and prosecute Chinese officials for genocide and other crimes against humanity. We call on governments across the world to support this effort. We call on member states of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) like Australia, Canada, France, India, Japan, the US, UK, and others to file a parallel complaint to the ICJ and work to hold China accountable.

The US Government and other governments across the world should uphold its commitment to ‘NEVER AGAIN,’ and stop engaging in trade deals with an evil regime that is holding over 3 million people in concentration camps and engaging in genocide in the 21st century.

ETNAM calls on the U.S. Government to END its Trade Deal with China. We urge the US Government to officially recognize the atrocities as genocide while also recognizing East Turkistan as an Occupied country. The US and other countries in the Free World must TAKE ACTION, through sanctions and other means, to STOP China’s genocide in occupied East Turkistan and we ask you to join our call.

Lastly, we call upon all people, worldwide, to continue engaging in a peaceful “information campaign” against China by educating others about the genocide and other crimes against humanity being perpetrated against Occupied East Turkistan’s oppressed people.