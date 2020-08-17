Brits Are More Loyal To Their Banks Than Their Partners!

REVEALED: study finds Brits are more loyal to their bank accounts than their partners!

New research by Raisin UK has revealed that account holders are more likely to stay with their bank – typically for fourteen years and four months – than remain loyal to their partner, with the average British relationship lasting just twelve years.

The research also found that:

On average, Brits stick with banks for over 14 years but only with long-term partners for 12

Men are more loyal than women to their banks, rather than with partners

Interest rate cuts mean UK savers could be missing out £100’s in earned interest

Southampton residents stayed with their bank 24% longer than their average relationship!

The Relation Of Brits With Their Banks

The worst are offenders aged 45+, averaging nearly nineteen years with their bank versus fourteen years with a partner.

The research follows hot on the heels of Barclays Bank becoming the last high-street provider to cut rates on their Easy Access savings accounts - meaning the big high-street banks aren't paying more than £1 on £10,000 worth of savings.

A record £56.6 billion was saved in total between March and May as households were unable to spend during the lockdown, according to the Bank of England, while there has been a £43.3 billion rise in the amount of money held in interest-paying easy-access accounts between January and May*.

Of late we have seen some positive signs for savers with 1 and 2 year fixed deals improving and hopefully, this will continue, however, it further demonstrates the need for savers to remain vigilant and grab these offers when they can.

Women vs Men - Who Are More Loyal To Their Bank?

Women proved more money savvy than men when it came to harbouring unhealthy relationships with their banks, averaging thirteen years.

The research also suggested that age does not always carry wisdom. Savers aged 23-35 averaged just nine years with their banks compared to six years with partners, while those aged 45+ averaged nineteen years and fourteen years respectively.

Which part of the UK is the worst for it? Southampton are THE most loyal to their bank account!

No. City Avg. amount of time with single bank account Longest relationship (years) % difference Difference in years (bank v longest relationship) 1. Southampton 16.45 13.25 24% 3.20 2. Belfast 13.40 11.01 22% 2.40 3. Glasgow 14.73 12.15 21% 2.59 4. Edinburgh 16.35 13.68 20% 2.67 5. Newcastle 15.11 12.76 18% 2.34 6. Nottingham 14.59 12.5 17% 2.10 7. Cardiff 15.75 13.76 14% 1.99 8. Manchester 13.55 12.03 13% 1.52 9. Birmingham 13.52 12.04 12% 1.47 10. Bristol 15.17 13.54 12% 1.63

Where you are in the UK also seemed to have an effect - residents of Southampton had stayed with their bank 24% longer than their average relationship, whereas those in Plymouth seemed to be more loyal to relationships; lasting 2% longer than their time with their bank!"

Raisin.co.uk co-founder, Kevin Mountford, commented:

“The last six months have been really tough for savers, with multiple interest rates cuts and now some of the big banks providing less than 0.01%, and with inflation currently at 0.8%, these accounts are actually losing people money on their hard-earned savings.

Thanks to reduced spending during the lockdown period, the savings ratio in the UK is increasing to a record high, meaning people are clearly keen to save. However, in the UK we have high levels of apathy and inertia, and we need more savers to move from the big banks to better offers from others, noting that up to £85,000 of their money is just as safe under the Financial Services Compensation Scheme".

*sourced from Moneyfacts.co.uk

Raisin UK (raisin.co.uk) is the UK operation of Raisin GmbH (raisin.com). A trailblazer for open banking and the leading pan-European one-stop-shop for online savings and investments, Berlin-based fintech Raisin was founded in 2013.

