A new study outlines the best and worst cities for employments based on the number of available jobs, salaries, and leadership.

The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically changed our lives in several ways, and we have been forced to adjust to a new normal. However, due to the devastating economic impact, many people are having a hard time adjusting to life as we know it. People have been displaced from work through furlough and layoffs, business owners have been forced to close their businesses and companies have implemented hiring freezes. This has left many people in economic and financial distress. Pair this with the daily fear of contracting a virus that can impair the health of you or your loved ones, and it’s safe to say 2020 is not for the faint of heart.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the unemployment rate in April 2020 increased by 10.3 percentage points to 14.7 percent. This was the highest rate and the largest over-the-month increase in the history of the data, dating back to 1948. However, in July 2020, the unemployment rate reduced back to 10.2 percent, according to BLS. This improvement in is presumed to be directly related to the resumption of economic activity that previously came to a halt.

Seemingly, many Americans are getting back into the workforce, but many are still without jobs and seeking unemployment benefits. According to CNN, another 1 million workers across the country applied for first-time unemployment benefits the last week of August. While there seems to be some hope in the job market, some states are struggling more than others. Many people are simply a limited because of their location.

Best and Worst Cities For Employment

GetResponse, a marketing software company, conducted a recent study on the best and worst cities for employment. Using Glassdoor data, they were able to identify which cities had the most job openings, the highest CEO approval ratings, and the top salaries despite COVID-19.

According to the study, El Paso is ranked number one among cities with the fewest job opportunities, with 6,453 open positions on Glassdoor Following closely behind, Wichita, KS (6,466 job openings) is ranked second, and Fresno, CA (7,221 job openings) ranked third. Overall, the study suggests that the top 10 cities with the fewest number of employments available cannot employ more than 3% of their populations.

On the other hand, New York City, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Chicago, and Boston are among the top 5 cities in the U.S., with the highest number of available employments. Of course, this is partially due to the size of these major cities, and the number of companies that are housed in these locations. However, even though New York City has 143,690 jobs available, the city’s unemployment rate remains at a record high of 20% in July. Just a year ago, the city’s jobless rate was at 4.3%. The Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens are the three boroughs suffering the most in terms of employment throughout the pandemic. However, on the opposite coast, the job market in Los Angeles is looking a bit brighter. The unemployment rate declined to 17.5 percent in July 2020, from a revised 19.4 percent in June 2020.

Whether you are in an area that is overflowing with job openings or not, there are ways you can maximize your success while on the job hunt. As the economy slowly ramps back up after coming to a standstill during the start of the pandemic, this is a great time to begin looking at new opportunities. Since the workforce and the processes surrounding it have rapidly changed, here are a few tips on how to land a job during the pandemic.

Revamp Your LinkedIn

LinkedIn has come a long way, and it is now one of the most resourceful employment sites. It allows you to build an online profile (resume) that can attract recruiters from all over the world. For many recruiters, it is their first impression of you as a candidate. Use this platform to market your skills, education, and professional experience. Trust, people will begin to notice you.

Don't Be Scared to Change Careers

This may not seem like the best time to change careers, but this pandemic has forced a lot of people to reconsider their current path. These industries are currently hiring:

Shipping and delivery companies

Online learning companies

Grocery stores and delivery companies

You may believe these industries don’t suit your current skill set, however, many companies are hiring for the corporate sector. You just may be able to apply your current skill set and experience to a similar job in a new industry. It’s time to start thinking outside of the box if your “target” companies aren’t hiring right now.

Build Connections Before Applying

Have you ever heard the saying “They got in through the back door?”. While this is usually used as a negative term for shortcutting, this may actually get you in an interview faster. On LinkedIn for example, if you locate a manager or HR recruiter within the company your applying to, message them before submitting a formal application. If you can put yourself on someone’s radar, they may be on the lookout for your resume, and willing to meet with you faster.

It’s all about putting yourself before the rest and maximizing your probability to make it through the hiring process.