Ten Investing Twitter Accounts Investors Should Follow

Twitter is one of the most useful social media platforms. Unlike other social networks, it lets you connect with people you don’t know personally, but you know their tweets will add value to your feed. You can find experts sharing invaluable knowledge and experiences in almost any field. For new investors, it’s an excellent platform to learn from the best and most experienced professionals in bite-size chunks. Here are ten investing Twitter accounts worth following. They share ideas, insights, and data that will help you expand your thinking and become a better investor.

Get The Full Warren Buffett Series in PDF Get the entire 10-part series on Warren Buffett in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues

Q2 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Following thought leaders in the #FinTwit community is also a great way to stay on top of current events and get some clarity about the markets during these turbulent times. Even though President Donald Trump tweets about Nasdaq and S&P 500 every day, he is not in our list.

Dan Loeb’s Third Point Re To Merge After Years Of Losses Last week, Third Point Re insurance, which is backed by US hedge-fund manager Daniel Loeb, said it would merge with Sirius International Insurance Group in a cash-and-stock deal worth around $788 million. The deal comes at a pivotal time for both companies. Third Point Re To Merge After Years Of Losses Early last year, reports Read More

Best investing Related Twitter Accounts

Each of the ten investing Twitter accounts listed below has something useful for the average investor. Most of them are investors, market watchers, economists, or professional money managers.

Before I begin, I should make it clear that this is not a definitive ranking of the best investing Twitter accounts. It's a list of people (not publications) that I believe add the most value to an investor's Twitter feed.

Liz Ann Sonders (@LizAnnSonders)

Liz is the chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab & Co. She shares her thoughts (with some cool charts) on markets and the economy. Her responsibilities at Charles Schwab include investor education, and her tweets do an excellent job at informing, educating, and empowering investors. Liz has close to 140,000 followers on Twitter.

Tren Griffin (@trengriffin)

Tren is a senior executive at Microsoft and a prolific writer. He also runs the famous 25iq blog where he shares his views on markets, technology, and life. On Twitter, he offers ideas and commentary on markets, businesses, and successful individuals. Tren also shares suggestions that force you to think from different perspectives. He has authored several books including one on Charlie Munger.

Charlie Bilello (@charliebilello)

Charlie is the founder and CEO of Compound Capital Advisors. He has previously worked as the Director of Research at Pension Partners. His posts almost always include fascinating statistics about the markets, economy, stocks, and recently, the impact of coronavirus. Charlie means facts and data.

Ian Cassel (@iancassel)

Ian Cassel is a microcap investor and the founder of MicroCapClub. He tweets primarily about the psychology of investing and the art of finding 100-bagger stocks. He believes finding just a small number of great companies early - long before institutional investors start pouring money into them - can transform your investing career. Ian recently appeared on Anthony Pompliano's podcast to discuss microcap investing. The hour-long podcast is totally worth your time (I know because I've listened to it).

Morgan Housel (@morganhousel)

Morgan is a partner at the Collaborative Fund and former columnist at The Motley Fool and the Wall Street Journal. He tweets about behavioral finance, history, and risk. He also writes the Collaborative Fund blog, which we have named the Best Investing Blog of 2020. Morgan shares his big-picture thoughts on markets and human behavior.

Ben Carlson (@awealthofcs)

Ben is the director of institutional asset management at Ritholtz Wealth Management and the author of A Wealth of Common Sense. His Twitter feed is filled with expert and witty commentary on current market events and personal finance. Ben also shares cool charts and real-life examples to bring some common sense to the world of finance.

Brian Feroldi (@BrianFeroldi)

Brian Feroldi is the guy to follow if you want to learn how to identify winning stocks with strong competitive advantages and long-term growth potential. He also tweets about personal finance. Here's the checklist Brian uses to evaluate stocks. He invests primarily in biotech, healthcare, and technology stocks.

Michael Batnick (@michaelbatnick)

Michael is the Director of Research at Ritholtz Wealth Management and the author of The Irrelevant Investor blog. He also co-hosts the Animal Spirits podcast with Ben Carlson. On Twitter, Michael shares his views on markets and the behavior of market participants.

Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas)

Eric is a senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg. He also appears on Bloomberg TV's weekly "Exchange-Traded Friday" segment. Eric's Twitter feed is filled with valuable insights and data on ETFs, asset classes, and occasional funny tweets. If you are interested in ETFs, Eric is the guy to follow on Twitter for best insights.

Tiho Brkan (@TihoBrkan)

Tiho Brkan is a Malta-based wealth manager. He provides attractive deal flows to family offices and HNW individuals. Tiho's Twitter account is worth following because of his advice and charts on real estate investing, stocks, and personal finance.