Apple vs Epic Games: Payment Issues And Lawsuits

As Fortnite's next season arrives today, data reflects public opinion of Apple / Epic Games battle with payment & legal as top themes

Apple vs Epic Games

NEW YORK - Fortnite’s next season arrives today, but those on iOS or macOS won’t be able to play it. Apple removed Epic Games' Unreal Engine and Fortnite on the App Store, and Epic Games retaliated with a trolling ad and a lawsuit. The top themes emerging around this issue are "payment," which is included in 11.5 percent of all mentions, while “legal” is mentioned 9.2 percent of the time.

Social media exploded, with many people quick to take sides, according to international social media analytics firm Talkwalker. Apple fans defended their company, and gamers, streamers and developers jumped behind Epic Games.

Since the announcement, Epic has 282,000 mentions, while Apple has 273,000, Talkwalker reports, as most of the mentions include both companies. In addition, engagement for both companies on these mentions was 3.3 million.

Here are some top tweets demonstrating what the gaming community wanted to know:

However as the first judgements were returned in the lawsuits more recently, room for more nuance was taking shape:

Talkwalker’s social listening data backs this up. Two tweets that demonstrate this sentiment.

“While people seemed to really love the Epic Games ad and how it used Apple's message against them, the brand boost from that ad has already worn off amongst those still following the story,” says Todd Grossman, CEO Americas Talkwalker. “Those still watching the story, the gaming community especially, more than anything want things like access to the Unreal Engine for small game developers. For those that don't have a rooting favorite, that outcome seems to be what they most desire.”

