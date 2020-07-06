Admin Bails Out Vape Shops Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Amid the public health crisis surrounding COVID-19, an illness that targets the lungs, the Trump administration gave $876,515 of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) assistance to Healthier Choices Management Corp. — a company whose subsidiaries operate ten vape shops.

Aside From Bailing Out Vape Shops, Tobacco Industry Also Gets A Helping Hand

In addition to offering financial support to shops selling e-cigarettes, which evidence suggests may have severe impacts on lung health in the short and long term, the administration also gave a hand to an industry that may not need the help. Tobacco and marijuana have proven to be largely recession-proof products, not taking huge dips in sales even in times of serious economic downturn.

And tobacco sellers have even seen an increase in sales amid the COVID-19 crisis — even as more than 100,000 small businesses have been forced to shutter.

“It’s baffling that the Trump administration chose to bail out a company operating vape shops during a respiratory pandemic,” said Derek Martin, spokesman for Accountable.US. “As thousands of small businesses were choked out of the Paycheck Protection Program by well-connected, publicly-traded companies, the Trump administration chose to give nearly $1 million to a corporation selling recession-proof products that may damage people’s lungs.”

Accountable.US is a nonpartisan watchdog group that exposes corruption across all levels of government.