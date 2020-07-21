All companies, whether large or small, have many different ways of measuring their success, though many primarily look at profit and revenue. To get an even better idea of which businesses are really getting the most out of their resources, Tipalti has taken a look at which of the world’s biggest companies are generating the most profit and losses per employee.

Doing so shows which companies are truly getting the best returns and which sectors have the most efficient employees.

The Biggest Companies Are Losing Thousands Of Dollars In Profit Per Employee

The research conducted by Tipalti, reveals the companies which are generating the biggest losses per employee, with companies such as Uber, Wayfair and Tesla, all losing thousands of dollars in profit per employee. You can view the research in full here.

The team at Tipalti analysed data from the Fortune 500 list for some of the biggest companies in the world, and divided each company’s annual profits and revenue by their number of employees, to reveal the losses or profits, and revenue per employee.

The top ten companies making the biggest losses per employee are:

Other brands making huge losses per employee that you may recognise include:

CenturyLink - $-123,973 loss per employee

Wayfair - $-57,969 loss per employee

Tesla - $-17,952 loss per employee

The research also looked at the companies making the biggest profits per employee.

The top ten companies making the biggest profits per employee are:

The Most High-Profile Businesses Doing Pretty Well

The numbers show that many of the most high-profile businesses in the world are doing pretty well when it comes to profit per employee, with Facebook in 17th ($411,308 per employee) and Apple narrowly behind in 18th ($403,328 per employee).

However, the company that came out in top spot was the government-sponsored Fannie Mae (formally known as the Federal National Mortgage Association), with an incredible $1.8 million profit for each of their 7,500 employees, with its brother organization Freddie Mac taking third spot ($1 million per employee).

When we look at how things break down between different sectors, we see that financial companies such as the Bank of America and Wells Fargo performed the best, with the finance sector holding an average profit per employee of $116,228.

You can view all 500 companies and their losses and profits per employee, in the full report by clicking here.