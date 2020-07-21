New reports this morning indicate that President Trump and his allies are once more looking out for big corporations as they plan for another coronavirus relief package — but remain virtually silent for workers.

Know more about Russia than your friends: Get our free ebook on how the Soviet Union became Putin's Russia.

Q2 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

With additional unemployment benefits from the CARES Act slated to expire soon, Americans desperately need support from Washington. But rather prioritizing benefits and assistance to workers and their families, the Trump administration is looking to a tax credit cash-out and payroll tax cut to help out wealthy corporate executives.

Q2 Hedge Funds Portable Database Now LIVE!!! Letters, Conferences, Slides And More [UPDATED 7/21 17:20 EST] Simply click the menu below to perform sorting functions. Page is updated very frequently so please come back or bookmark the page. We believe we have the MOST extensive source out there of what is going on in the opaque world of hedge funds in the world. Listing below does not in anyway infer any Read More

Major Trump Donors Received At Least $41 Million In PPP Loans For Their Companies

HuffPost:

“As the coronavirus ravaged America this spring, 15 business leaders gave President Donald Trump and the Republican Party $1.4 million in big checks while their businesses collected at least $41 million in federal assistance.”

“The Trump administration stalled on releasing who got loans and now Secretary Mnuchin is suggesting forgiving all the loans regardless of whether companies met the requirements,” said Jordan Libowitz with the nonprofit Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington...”

Corporations Seek Tax-Credit Cash-Out in Next Coronavirus Relief Plan

The Wall Street Journal:

“Duke Energy Corp., Ford Motor Co., Occidental Petroleum Corp. and others could benefit if Congress includes a tax credit cash-out proposal in its next economic-relief legislation. Such a move, which is among ideas being considered by lawmakers and the Trump administration, could improve corporate cash flow by tens of billions of dollars.”

“Part of why large businesses seek refundability or what they call monetizing their tax credits is because so many corporations have little or no tax liability following the historic deficit-financed giveaways they received under the Trump tax law,” wrote the lawmakers, led by Rep. Lloyd Doggett of Texas and Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio.”

Trump is doubling down on a payroll tax cut that has slim GOP support and would do virtually nothing to help jobless Americans

Business Insider: