New rich list reveals the winners (and losers) from the most high-profile breakups: So who are the most lucrative divorcees ever?

Get The Full Seth Klarman Series in PDF Get the entire 10-part series on Seth Klarman in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues.

Q2 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

OnlineCasinos.co.uk reveals the biggest winners (and losers) when it comes to celebrity divorces

MacKenzie Bezos tops the list as the richest divorcee, walking away with a staggering $38 billion!

The top 5 richest divorcees are all women, each with divorce settlements worth over a billion dollars!

When it comes to marriage, 'what's mine is yours' is how the saying goes. But what about when it comes to divorce? With so many celebrity romances ending in divorce, and when there’s millions involved, things can get pretty ugly, fast!

This hedge fund is so optimistic about COVID-19 that they’re short Clorox [In-Depth] A lot has happened since the coronavirus pandemic began, but aside from the temporary selloff in March, the stock market has continued to hum along as if nothing has been happening. There's no denying that the financial markets have been changed by the pandemic, and investors should be thinking differently when it comes to investing Read More

A new report by OnlineCasinos.co.uk reveals the biggest divorce settlements, paid by Hollywood’s finest, to see who really got the most out of their marriage.

Mackenzie Bezos Crowned The Richest Divorcee

Mackenzie Bezos, the now ex-wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos (aka the world’s richest man) is hailed the richest divorcée having walked away with a staggering $38 billion following their divorce. But she isn’t the only female to profit from the breakdown of her marriage!

Jocelyn Wildenstein, who split with Alec Wildenstein in 1999, received a huge $2.5 billion settlement, whilst media mogul Rupert Murdoch’s first ex-wife Anna Mann, reportedly received $1.7 billion.

The Top 20 Richest Divorcees

The top 20 richest divorcees can be seen below:

Whilst the divorces of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, and Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are not yet finalized, sources say Maria and Angelina could receive up to $250 million and $100 million respectively, which would also put them in the top 20 list.

It’s expensive business falling in love… well, for Hollywood’s finest it is.

Full data can be seen here.

Methodology:

Onlinecasinos.co.uk conducted desk research into the most lucrative celebrity divorces.

Once the data was collected, Onlinecasinos.co.uk ranked them based on the most expensive divorce settlements. From this they were able to create the list of the richest divorcées.

Sources:

https://finance.yahoo.com/

https://money.com/

https://www.forbes.com/

https://www.glamourmagazine.co.uk/

https://www.businessinsider.com/

https://www.heraldweekly.com

https://www.worthy.com

https://www.marieclaire.com/