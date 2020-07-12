SSI or disability recipients: No coronavirus stimulus check yet?

The next coronavirus stimulus package is likely to come by the end of the month. However, there are still many, including some on SSI or disability, who haven’t yet gotten their first stimulus check. Since the announcement of the CARES Act, there has been some confusion over whether or not those on SSI or disability will get a coronavirus stimulus check.

Stimulus checks for SSI or disability recipients

What was very clear about the stimulus checks was they would be sent to those who file tax returns. However, there was confusion on if those who didn’t file tax returns would get the direct payment. This group usually includes those who receive SSDI or SSI. They don’t file a return because their income is likely to be below the minimum threshold.

However, not filing a return does not disqualify those on SSI or disability from the coronavirus stimulus check. Although initially there was some confusion on if checks would be sent to those who don’t file a return, it was cleared up later.

Q2 Hedge Funds Resource Page Now LIVE!!! Lives, Conferences, Slides And More [UPDATED 7/12] Simply click the menu below to perform sorting functions. This page was just created on 7/1/2020 we will be updating it on a very frequent basis over the next three months (usually at LEAST daily), please come back or bookmark the page. As always we REALLY really appreciate legal letters and tips on hedge funds Read More

Weeks after the IRS started sending out stimulus checks, the agency made it clear that those on SSDI and SSI will get checks. Moreover, such people don’t need to provide any other documentation to the IRS or file even a simple tax return to get the stimulus check. They would automatically receive the payment based on the information in their 1099 benefit statements.

The IRS started sending stimulus payments to SSDI recipients via direct deposit starting Apr. 29, while SSI recipients would have got their payment by mid-May. Paper checks are being mailed those who don’t receive disability payments by direct deposit. It may take a few months for the IRS to mail all the paper checks.

If you get a monthly payment on a Direct Express card but used the non-filer page, you won’t receive the payment on the card. Rather, the IRS will send a direct deposit if you gave your bank account details at the time you filled out the non-filer form. Otherwise you will get a paper check.

SSI or disability recipients need to visit the IRS non-filers web page to find out their payment status if they haven’t yet received their coronavirus stimulus checks.

When do SSI or disability recipients need to use the non-filer form?

SSI or disability recipients do need to provide information on any dependent children to get an extra $500 payment. To provide information on dependent children, users were required to visit the IRS non-filers webpage.

If you didn’t get the payment for a dependent even after giving the information or the deadline passed, then you need to file a tax return next year to claim any additional amount that wasn’t paid this year. The deadline for SSDI parents for non-filers was April 22, while for SSI it was May 5.

SSI or disability recipients will also need to use the non-filer page if they started to get SSDI or SSI this year. The deadline for such users is Oct. 15. However, if you have already filed a 2019 tax return or plan to do so, then you should not use the non-filer page.