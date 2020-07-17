Working Professionals plan on sending their kids to school in-person this fall

Less than 1/3 of surveyed working parents plan on sending their kids to school in-person this Fall

It's undeniable that every professional is still struggling to adjust to the work-from-home reality. These adjustments are even tricker when your coworkers are under the age of 18. I wanted to share what working parents are feeling in terms of the Covid-19 summer, company childcare accommodations, and unfair performance evaluations. Blind, an anonymous professional network, with 3.6M+ verified users, took to the platform and asked our users three questions:

Has your company accommodated the new needs for homeschooling and summer needs? Will you be sending your child to school in-person this Fall? Are you concerned your performance is being inequitably compared to your colleagues?

Parents Sending Kids To School In-Person This Fall

Key Findings as of 7/17 (~1,053 Parent Responses):

56% of working parents have not had their company accommodate for the new needs for homeschooling and summer needs. 64% of Microsoft parents have had accommodations for the new needs for homeschooling and summer needs. Contrasted by only 24% of Amazon working parents Only 31% of surveyed working parents plan on sending their child to school in-person this Fall 37% of working parents at Microsoft answered “yes” to sending their child to school in-person this Fall Contrasted by only 13% of the Intuit working parents at Microsoft who answered “yes” In early April, Blind asked question 3 to users and 6% of surveyed professionals were concerned their performance is being inequitably compared to their colleagues This jumped to 62% this week, contrasted by only 31% of “childfree” professionals that are concerned their performance is being inequitably compared to their colleagues 60% of Microsoft’s working parents are concerned their performance is being inequitably compared to their colleagues Contrasted by only 27% of Microsoft’s “childfree” professionals being concerned their performance is being inequitably compared to their colleagues.

Additionally, the platform has a working parent channel where parents are sharing their gratitude, frustrations, and unfiltered truths about what it's like to have a career and a child during a pandemic. One working parent at Western Digital asked, “Is private schools online education worth the tuition?”.

