Working Professionals plan on sending their kids to school in-person this fall

Less than 1/3 of surveyed working parents plan on sending their kids to school in-person this Fall
It's undeniable that every professional is still struggling to adjust to the work-from-home reality. These adjustments are even tricker when your coworkers are under the age of 18. I wanted to share what working parents are feeling in terms of the Covid-19 summer, company childcare accommodations, and unfair performance evaluations. Blind, an anonymous professional network, with 3.6M+ verified users, took to the platform and asked our users three questions:
- Has your company accommodated the new needs for homeschooling and summer needs?
- Will you be sending your child to school in-person this Fall?
- Are you concerned your performance is being inequitably compared to your colleagues?
Parents Sending Kids To School In-Person This Fall
Key Findings as of 7/17 (~1,053 Parent Responses):
- 56% of working parents have not had their company accommodate for the new needs for homeschooling and summer needs.
- Only 31% of surveyed working parents plan on sending their child to school in-person this Fall
- In early April, Blind asked question 3 to users and 6% of surveyed professionals were concerned their performance is being inequitably compared to their colleagues
- This jumped to 62% this week, contrasted by only 31% of “childfree” professionals that are concerned their performance is being inequitably compared to their colleagues
- 60% of Microsoft’s working parents are concerned their performance is being inequitably compared to their colleagues
- Contrasted by only 27% of Microsoft’s “childfree” professionals being concerned their performance is being inequitably compared to their colleagues.
Additionally, the platform has a working parent channel where parents are sharing their gratitude, frustrations, and unfiltered truths about what it's like to have a career and a child during a pandemic. One working parent at Western Digital asked, “Is private schools online education worth the tuition?”.
