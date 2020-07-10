New Ad: SCOTUS Tells Trump “He Is Not A King”

Following yesterday’s Supreme Court rulings in Trump v. Vance and Trump v. Mazars/Trump v. Deutsche Bank, we’re releasing a new ad reminding the president that he is not a king. The Court’s decisions are a repudiation of President Trump’s disregard for the Constitution and the rule of law.

Watch the new ad below, which will air nationally on Fox News, CNN, and MSNBC. The video will also be promoted across digital platforms.

Republicans for the Rule of Law Chief of Communications Carson Putnam and Protect Democracy Policy Advocate Justin Vail released a joint statement with the video:

Trump Is NOT A King

President Trump’s unprecedented claims that he is above the law were too extreme for even his own hand-picked Supreme Court appointees to accept, and the rulings clearly affirm that Trump is NOT a king. While President Trump is likely to continue hiding his tax returns from Americans leading up to the election, the Court’s decisions are a win for the rule of law and another loss for President Trump.

Saying the President is “subject to the law,” the Court in Vance affirmed that the president—like every other American—can be required to provide evidence as part of a legitimate criminal investigation or in response to a congressional subpoena. And in Mazars, the Court expressly rejected the president’s most extreme arguments for immunity from congressional subpoena. Taken together, yesterday's rulings properly rejected President Trump’s arguments that he stand above the law.

This video is part of an ongoing project by Republicans for the Rule of Law and Protect Democracy about presidential accountability. Throughout his presidency, Trump has, at every turn, assaulted the rule of law and advanced extreme legal arguments to avoid the traditional oversight that previous presidents have accepted. And now, the Highest Court in the Land has ruled against Trump and affirmed that “...a king is born to power and can ‘do no wrong.’ The President, by contrast, is ‘of the people’ and subject to the law.” To learn more about the project of presidential accountability, visit our websites here and here.