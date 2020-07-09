Activists to call senators to pass Restaurant Revitalization Fund

TOMORROW AT 10:30 AM ET: Prominent South Florida Restaurateurs to Call on Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott to Pass $120 Billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund as Restaurants Close Across the State

Restaurateurs Sunil Bhatt, Ignacio Garcia-Menocal, and Bradley Kilgore to Outline How RESTAURANTS Act Would Help Independent Restaurants and Bars Survive Re-Closing

Leisure and Hospitality Industry Contributed to Nearly Half of All Jobs Lost in Florida since March

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Tomorrow, July 9 at 10:30a.m. ET, prominent Florida restaurateurs and Independent Restaurant Coalition (IRC) members will outline the impacts of new restrictions on their businesses and call on Congress to support the RESTAURANTS Act. The calls for support come as Florida delays and reverses previous plans to reopen. On June 26, bars were forced to close their doors amid surging COVID-19 cases after previously being permitted to open. On July 6, Miami-Dade County officials announced the closure of indoor dining until the coronavirus positivity rate reaches 5% – it currently resides around 20%.

A report released by the Independent Restaurant Coalition in June projects dedicated relief for independent restaurants could inject up to $271 billion into the economy and reduce nationwide unemployment by 2.4 percent. In Florida alone, the fund would provide billions in benefits and save hundreds of thousands of Floridians’ jobs. According to the report, Florida also stands to gain billions through benefits to its tourism industry, more than almost any other state.

Briefing Call Details

WHO: Sunil Bhatt — CEO of The Genuine Hospitality Group; Owner of Michael’s Genuine Food and Drink (2020 semi-finalist for James Beard Foundation’s Outstanding Restaurant), Amara at Paraiso, and Harry’s Pizzeria in Miami; Independent Restaurant Coalition Leadership Team

Ignacio Garcia-Menocal - CEO at Grove Bay Hospitality Group

Bradley Kilgore - Chef/Owner at Kilgore Culinary Group; Independent Restaurant Coalition Leadership Team

WHAT: South Florida restaurateurs urge Congress to pass RESTAURANTS Act and provide direct federal aid for independent restaurants, who face mass permanent closures as the COVID-19 crisis drags on

WHEN: TOMORROW: Thursday, July 9 at 10:30 a.m. ET

WHERE: Press Dial-in: (833) 756-7475; Conference ID: 2285640

The Independent Restaurant Coalition was formed by chefs and independent restaurant owners across the country.