The Price Of Oil Remains Stable As Inventories Surge

Commenting on the stability of the oil price and today’s trading, Gorilla Trades strategist Ken Berman said:

Get Our Activist Investing Case Study! Get the entire 10-part series on our in-depth study on activist investing in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or print it out to read anywhere! Sign up below!

Q2 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

The major indices are all trading slightly higher at midday as stocks bounced back following yesterday's late-session dip in early trading. The Nasdaq has been the strongest of the large-cap benchmarks yet again this morning with Apple (AAPL) showing notable relative strength and hitting a new all-time high. The U.S. reported another daily record in the number of confirmed COVID cases, with Texas and Florida both reporting over 10,000 infections in the past 24 hours and that continues to weigh on risk assets despite the pre-market bounce.

Fastenal: Why Being Cheap Works As a Business Strategy Fastenal is one of the best-performing stocks of the past decade. Since the beginning of January 2010, shares in the industrial distribution company have yielded an average annual return of 16%, turning every $10,000 invested into $44,264. Q2 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more In many ways, Fastenal is not the sort of business Read More

Crude Oil Inventories Surge But Oil Price Remains Stable

In economic news, U.S. crude oil inventories surged higher by 5.7 million barrels following last week’s historic plunge, but the price of oil remained stable following the release amid the positive shift in investor sentiment. The European Union’s (EU) economic forecast was more bearish-than-expected, but interestingly that led to a rally in the euro, as investors think that the weak outlook makes it more likely the EU’s historic stimulus package will be approved later on this month.

Market Wrap

Dow: 25,901, + 11 or 0.04%

S&P 500: 3,146, + 1 or 0.02%

Nasdaq: 10,389, + 45 or 0.4%

Russell 2000: 1,447, - 6 or 0.4%

Market breadth has been in line with the performance of the large-cap benchmarks, with advancing issues outnumbering decliners by a 3-to-2 ratio on the NYSE. Only 12 stocks hit new 52-week lows on the NYSE and the Nasdaq, while 113 stocks hit new 52-week highs. The major indices have been trading below their daily VWAPs (Volume-Weighted Average Price) throughout the morning session, pointing to intraday selling pressure. The key cyclical sectors have been lagging behind the large-cap benchmarks, and the Nasdaq in particular for the second day in a row, but the traditional safe-havens were also relatively weak, with only the tech giants showing strength, so the “great divide” between the sectors is still apparent. Stay tuned!