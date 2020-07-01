Mnuchin: We have full transparency About PPP Recipients

RHETORIC: In a House Financial Services Committee hearing today, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said “we have full transparency” with regard to recipients of the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

Get Our Activist Investing Case Study! Get the entire 10-part series on our in-depth study on activist investing in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or print it out to read anywhere! Sign up below!

Q1 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

REALITY: That is far from the truth.

Q2 Hedge Funds Resource Page Now LIVE!!! Lives, Conferences, Slides And More Simply click the menu below to perform sorting functions. This page was just created on 7/1/2020 we will be updating it on a very frequent basis over the next three months (usually at LEAST daily), please come back or bookmark the page. As always we REALLY really appreciate legal letters and tips on hedge funds Read More

The Administration Never Agreed To Full Transparency Of PPP

The administration’s proposed plan for releasing information on recipients of PPP funds only sheds light on 14 percent of the loans given out through the program — leaving the public in the dark about the remaining 86%.

given out through the program — leaving the public in the dark about the remaining 86%. The administration has only agreed to release information on businesses that took more than $150,000 from the program — meaning those that may have ties to the administration, be based in another country, or didn’t use the money to save jobs would be free from scrutiny.

Just one week ago, Mnuchin himself tried to shrug off calls for increased sunlight into the identities of PPP borrowers, claiming in an interview with TIME that the administration "never agreed to full transparency" with regard to these disclosures.

The Government Accountability Office previously revealed that the Trump administration was “withholding PPP loan data the agency requested as part of its oversight efforts.” The day before, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the administration wouldn’t make the data available to the general public based on vague concerns about privacy.

Accountable.US is a nonpartisan watchdog group that exposes corruption across all levels of government.

Do you agree with Mnuchin? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section below.