Senate Hearing Highlights How Horribly Trump Admin Has Failed Minority-Owned Businesses

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Thursday’s Senate Committee on Small Business hearing examined how badly the Trump administration has failed to provide adequate financial assistance to businesses in communities of color struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of helping mom-and-pop shops and small local operators, millions of dollars from the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) were funneled to wealthy and well-connected publicly-traded companies. In fact, one survey reviewing applications in May found only 12% of Black and Latinx business owners received the SBA relief they had applied for.

Minority-Owned Businesses Have Been Left Behind

“The Paycheck Protection Program has been poorly designed and managed from the start. The Trump administration has failed to support small businesses in communities of color, which are disproportionately impacted by this crisis,” said Derek Martin, spokesman for Accountable.US. “The administration has bailed out the wealthy and well-connected, but it has left businesses in communities of color behind to fend for themselves. Congress needs to step in to establish a new, transparent relief program that ensures support reaches the communities that need it most.”

