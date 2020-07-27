Lepow 15.6 Inch Portable Monitor – Overview:

The Lepow 15.6 Inch portable monitor/computer display has been a value-add item for my personal and business use. The Lepow monitor is compatible with my portable laptop, allowing me to display multiple screens – enhancing my business work when traveling. The monitor is also lightweight and portable, giving me the ability to store it in my backpack.

Packaging and items:

The Lepow Monitor arrived in the mail a few days after ordering. The monitor was packaged in a slick, white box and came with two cables, a protective screen, and a smart cover. One of the cables is a Type-C to Type-C and the other cable is HDMI. The monitor does not have an internal battery, so it does require an outside power source when using.

Aesthetics:

The monitor is stylish with a slick metal frame. The monitor weights 1.76 pounds with 14 3/8" x 8 3/4" x 3/8" dimensions. There is a black cover with magnetic edges that hold the cover to the monitor. On the left side of the monitor there are speakers, and HDMI port, audio jack for headphones and a Type-C port. The right side of the monitor speakers, a Type-C port, the on/off switch and a lever called a roll key. The roll key allows the user to control the internal settings such as brightness, sound, language and other settings.

Conclusion:

With a low price of $159.99, the Lepow monitor provides a great value-add for a businessperson who is on the road a lot. I plan to use the monitor while traveling for business (airports, hotels and coffee shops) and also personal use (gaming, watching movies in bed, etc.). The only drawback I have is the sound quality. The speakers do not get as loud as I would prefer. However, using headphones while using the monitor is a plus.

Stats:

Full HD 1080P Display: 1920 x 1080 Screen Resolution

Multiple Device Connection: Laptops, PCs, Phones, PS3/4, XBOX One, Wii, Nintendo Switch, etc.

Smart Cover/Protection Screen

Weight: Only 1.76 pounds with 0.3-inch profile – great for traveling

Dual Speakers: 2 built in speakers which is great for games, movies and music.

Disclosure: The company was kind enough to offer the unit in return for an honest review.