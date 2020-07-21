How you can increase your coronavirus stimulus checks?

The second coronavirus stimulus package is likely just a couple of weeks away. But, instead of just waiting for the coronavirus stimulus checks (that are still not certain), you should make efforts to increase the amount of assistance that you could get. One of the best ways to do this is to look for assistance or aid offered by the state and local government.

How to increase your coronavirus stimulus checks?

Several states and local governments have come up with one or more benefits or aid to help people at the time of this coronavirus pandemic.

For instance, those living in Orange County in Florida may get a one-time $1,000 payment per household. The applications for the assistance started last month, and closed last week. However, the authorities may allow applications again. So, do check the website regularly for updates if you live there.

Louisiana is also offering assistance but only to those working on the front lines. The authorities are giving a $250 check to health care workers, cashiers, bus drivers, law enforcement and others working on the front lines.

Louisiana started accepting applications for the assistance last week. It will continue to accept applications through October 31. The authorities plan to disburse up to $50 million, and $50 million more if there is a need.

To qualify for this assistance, you should be earning $50,000 or less and work in the qualifying jobs “on or after March 11, 2020.” To know more about it, visit this link.

Keep an eye on state and local government assistance

Another state and local government benefit is from Montgomery County, Texas. The assistance offers $500 to homesteaded property owners.

Applications for the program was expected to open from July 1, but authorities are still awaiting approval from the U.S. Treasury, said a press release earlier this month. Federal approval is necessary because the feds could ask the county to return the fund if they believe the program was not as per their guidelines.

Jacksonville, Florida, is also offering financial assistance, but it has limitations on who is eligible and on what you can spend it on. The city council approved a plan to give direct payments of $1,000 to 40,000 residents.

To be eligible for this assistance, you should be earning less than $75,000. Additionally, your income must be reduced by at least 25% because of the coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, you could use the money only to pay housing and utility bills.

These are not the only state and local government benefits that could help you to increase your coronavirus stimulus checks. You can find these measures yourself by doing a little research. One of the best ways is to contact your local government, or scan their website for any assistance. You can also inquire how your county or local governments plan to spend the fund they receive from the CARES Act.