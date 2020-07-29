Activists demand Hospital Corporation of America save lives

Nurses, Healthcare workers join nationwide workplace actions to demand Hospital Corporation of America (HCA) protect patients, save lives



The Battle Between Caregivers And Hospital Corporation of America

NASHVILLE, TN -- In a battle between front-line caregivers and Hospital Corporation of America (NYSE: HCA), the nation’s largest for-profit healthcare operator, nurses and healthcare workers represented by SEIU are joining nationwide actions to spotlight the need for HCA to use its $5.3 billion bailout, and $1.1 billion in recent quarterly profits, to protect patients and save lives.

The Nashville, TN-based Hospital Corporation of America reported $1.1 billion net income in April, May and June, including $822 million in taxpayer-funded government stimulus under the CARES Act. Overall, $5.3 billion in corporate bailout funding has been earmarked for HCA from the Trump administration.

While Hospital Corporation of America CEO Sam Hazen called the profits “remarkable” on a recent call with investors, nurses and health care professionals had a very different reaction to the news. They say the resources should be used to save lives across America. HCA CEO Sam Hazen was paid nearly $27M in 2019 according to HCA’s SEC Filings.

Who: Nurses and healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 epidemic are uniting at hospitals across the country to demand that Hospital Corporation of America protect all patients and protect all HCA workers.

What: A series of protests, car caravans, and other worksite actions involving healthcare workers asking Hospital Corporation of America to adequately invest in patient care and staffing in light of recent federal bailouts it has received during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Date and Time: Wednesday, July 29 at various times throughout the day. All times are local time zones for sample of events below. For details or to arrange interviews with participating healthcare workers, please email [email protected].

Action Sites At HCA Facilities

Action sites at Hospital Corporation of America facilities include, but are not limited to:

CALIFORNIA:

Noon: Los Robles Medical Center, 215 W Janss Rd., Thousand Oaks, CA, 01360

Noon: West Hills Hospital and Medical Center, 7300 Medical Center Dr, West Hills, CA, 01307

Noon: Riverside Community Hospital, 4445 Magnolia Ave., Riverside, CA

TEXAS:

2:45 PM: 7001 Williams Drive, Corpus Christi

3:45 PM: Eastwood International Knolls Elementary School, 10000 Buckwood Ave, El Paso

4:55 PM: 1801 North Oregon Street, El Paso

KANSAS:

Noon: Car caravan from Menorah Medical Center: 5721 W 119th St, Overland Park, KS 66209 to Research Medical Center: 2316 E Meyer Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64132

NEVADA:

Actions throughout the day online and at various facilities as workers continue contract negotiations with Hospital Corporation of America.

About SEIU Healthcare:

More than one million healthcare workers across hospitals, in home care and in nursing homes, are united in. SEIU, the nation’s largest union of healthcare workers. SEIU is an organization of nearly 2 million members united by belief in the dignity and worth of workers and the services they provide. SEIU is dedicated to improving the lives of workers, families and communities to create a more just and humane society.