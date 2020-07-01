Daily Gold News: Tuesday, July 1 – Gold at $1,800 Mark, Breaks Above Local Highs

Get The Full Seth Klarman Series in PDF Get the entire 10-part series on Seth Klarman in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues.

Q1 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Gold Breaks Above Medium-Term Local Highs

The gold futures contract gained 1.08% on Tuesday, as it extended its medium-term uptrend following breaking above last week’s Wednesday’s local high. The market has reached new long-term high of $1,804.0 yesterday. The recent economic data releases didn’t bring any new surprises for the financial markets. However, gold broke above medium-term local highs, as we can see on the daily chart:

Q2 Hedge Funds Resource Page Now LIVE!!! Lives, Conferences, Slides And More Simply click the menu below to perform sorting functions. This page was just created on 7/1/2020 we will be updating it on a very frequent basis over the next three months (usually at LEAST daily), please come back or bookmark the page. As always we REALLY really appreciate legal letters and tips on hedge funds Read More

Gold is unchanged this morning, as it remains close to yesterday’s daily close. What about the other precious metals? Silver gained 3.17% on Tuesday and today it is trading 0.5% higher. Platinum gained 2.78% yesterday and today it is 1.5% lower, palladium gained 1.75% on Tuesday and today it’s 1.3% lower. So precious metals are mixed this morning.

Tuesday’s Consumer Confidence release was better than expected. Then stocks were advancing following Fed Chair Powell’s testimony. And today’s ADP Non-Farm Employment Change number came out slightly worse than expected. Investors will now wait for the ISM Manufacturing PMI release at 10:00 a.m., among others.

Economic News Schedule

Below you will find our Gold, Silver, and Mining Stocks economic news schedule for the next two trading days:

Wednesday, July 1

3:50 a.m. Eurozone - French Final Manufacturing PMI

3:55 a.m. Eurozone - German Final Manufacturing PMI

4:00 a.m. Eurozone - Final Manufacturing PMI

8:15 a.m. U.S. - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change

9:45 a.m. U.S. - Final Manufacturing PMI

10:00 a.m. U.S. - ISM Manufacturing PMI , Construction Spending m/m, ISM Manufacturing Prices

, Construction Spending m/m, ISM Manufacturing Prices 2:00 p.m. U.S. - FOMC Meeting Minutes

All Day, Canada - Bank Holiday

Thursday, July 2

5:00 a.m. Eurozone- PPI m/m, Unemployment Rate

8:30 a.m. U.S. - Non-Farm Employment Change , Unemployment Rate , Average Hourly Earnings m/m , Unemployment Claims, Trade Balance

, , , Unemployment Claims, Trade Balance 10:00 a.m. U.S. - Factory Orders m/m

9:45 p.m. China - Caixin Services PMI

Thank you for reading today’s free analysis. We hope you enjoyed it. If so, we would like to invite you to sign up for our free gold newsletter. Once you sign up, you’ll also get 7-day no-obligation trial of all our premium gold services, including our Gold & Silver Trading Alerts. Sign up today!

Paul Rejczak

Stock Selection Strategist

Sunshine Profits: Analysis. Care. Profits.

Disclaimer

All essays, research and information found above represent analyses and opinions of Paul Rejczak and Sunshine Profits' associates only. As such, it may prove wrong and be a subject to change without notice. Opinions and analyses were based on data available to authors of respective essays at the time of writing. Although the information provided above is based on careful research and sources that are believed to be accurate, Paul Rejczak and his associates do not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. The opinions published above are neither an offer nor a recommendation to purchase or sell any securities. Mr. Rejczak is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading Paul Rejczak’s reports you fully agree that he will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make regarding any information provided in these reports. Investing, trading and speculation in any financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Paul Rejczak, Sunshine Profits' employees and affiliates as well as members of their families may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in any of the reports or essays, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.