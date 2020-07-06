1 million dead people received federal stimulus checks

Are you ready for this week’s absurdity? Here’s our Friday roll-up of the most ridiculous stories from around the world that are threats to your liberty, risks to your prosperity… and on occasion, inspiring poetic justice.

A million dead people received stimulus checks totalling $1.4 billion

In response to coronavirus lockdowns, a tanking economy, and millions out of work, the US government sent $1,200 stimulus checks to most Americans.

Over 1.1 million of those checks ended up going to people who were already dead.

The total amount of money which was sent to dead people came to about $1.4 billion, according to a report from the Government Accountability Office.

That’s because, in an effort to rush the checks out the door, the IRS used old data that did not include information from the Social Security office about recently deceased.

Currently the government has no plan in place to recover the money, other than simply saying anyone who receives one of these checks meant for dead people should return them.

But they have no plans to tell anyone how to return the checks.

Federal Judge forced to resign for calling his clerk “street smart”

The chief judge of the 9th U.S. District Court for the Central District of California held a webinar with attorneys in California recently to discuss new Covid procedures and provide general updates about the court.

It should have been a pretty mundane webinar.

At one point, the judge praised his clerk, saying “we have just a fabulous clerk of the court in Kiry Gray. She’s so street-smart and really knows her job.”

THE HORROR!

Yes, apparently describing someone as “street smart” is a demeaning, racist comment. And the Twitter mob piled on the heat, calling out the judge’s obvious white supremacy.

He has now resigned from his post.

Article by Simon Black, Sovereign Man