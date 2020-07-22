Over two installments of “The Changing World Order,” the second of which was released today, Ray Dalio released the fourth chapter of the study, which focuses on the ascent of the U.S. as the leading world power, the establishment of the American era beginning in 1945 and asses where the country is today in its arc as a world power. Ray believes studying the rise and fall of world powers is incredibly important right now because bigger than COVID-19 is the world order shift we are experiencing with the rise of China because how countries respond to the pandemic will directly impact their status in the new world order.

U.S. Dominance And Relative Wealth Are Declining In The New World Order

The latest installment focuses on the second half of the American era and discusses how the U.S.’ dominance and relative wealth are declining while rivalries are intensifying under President Trump. These conflicts are visible in negotiations with allies, such as Europe and Japan, regarding trade and paying for military expenditures, as well as with international rivals, including China and Iran. The latter conflicts with China over trade, technology, geopolitics and capital are the most important, intensifying and have not been seen since the economic sanctions of the pre-World War II era (1930s).

Other key takeaways from the installment include: