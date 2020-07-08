Coronavirus stimulus checks: What Trump and others said yesterday

Almost every day we see some positive development regarding the next stimulus package. For instance, on Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell possibly hinted on who could qualify for the next stimulus checks. Similarly, on Tuesday, President Donald Trump reassured that coronavirus stimulus checks are coming and that it would be “soon.”

Get The Full Series in PDF Get the entire 10-part series on Charlie Munger in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues.

Q2 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Trump reassures on coronavirus stimulus checks

Speaking to Nexstar Washington, D.C. Bureau, Trump said: “We are working on another stimulus package, and that will take place … very soon.”

Fastenal: Why Being Cheap Works As a Business Strategy Fastenal is one of the best-performing stocks of the past decade. Since the beginning of January 2010, shares in the industrial distribution company have yielded an average annual return of 16%, turning every $10,000 invested into $44,264. Q2 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more In many ways, Fastenal is not the sort of business Read More

Trump also noted that his administration and Congress are currently negotiating the amount for the next coronavirus stimulus bill. The President, however, shared no specific date and amount for the next coronavirus stimulus checks.

In June, when Trump assured that there would be another round of stimulus checks, he also said that the stimulus money would be “very generous.” At that time also, Trump did not detail the amount that Americans could get, saying “You’ll find out about it.”

On Monday, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows signaled support for additional stimulus as well. Meadows, however, also noted that there are proposals beyond the direct stimulus checks.

Meadows noted that Trump is very supportive of another round of coronavirus stimulus checks. Further, he said that the White House also wants to address “things in a real, systemic way” by ensuring “the take-home check for every American is greater with a payroll-tax deduction.”

Next stimulus checks only for low-income people

Voices are growing in favor of the next stimulus checks to target only low-income people. On Monday, McConnell said that the pandemic had hit those earning $40,000 or less annually the hardest. Following McConnell’s comments, there are speculations that the income cut-off for the next stimulus checks could be around $40,000.

As per a report from the Washington Post, it is largely believed that the GOP plans to limit the stimulus to lower income taxpayers. Yesterday, a top aide to Vice President Mike Pence said the White House is considering a stimulus package worth about $1 trillion.

“There’s obviously been a lot of stimulus put in the system over the last couple bills and so the price tag for us would be that,” Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short told Bloomberg Radio.

McConnell, previously, has talked about the same amount for the next relief package. However, not all in the GOP favor stimulus checks.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, prefers an extension of the unemployment insurance, but in a more limited and targeted way. Romney is also in favor of adjustments to payroll subsidies for businesses, as well as help to the states and local governments facing rising budget deficits.

A few Republicans, including Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C, want to control cost by tightening the eligibility for the stimulus payments.