Coronavirus stimulus check still missing: Contact IRS before Oct. 15

We are now likely just days away from the next stimulus checks. However, there are still many who haven’t yet received their first stimulus check even though they are eligible. The IRS is requesting those still missing coronavirus stimulus checks to share their information with the agency.

Missing coronavirus stimulus checks: October 15 is deadline

This new information is for those who were required to submit their information to the IRS Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here tool. As per the IRS, these users have until October 15 to send their information to the agency.

The CARES Act offered $1,200 one-time stimulus checks to Americans. The majority of Americans have already received the payment. Some received it as a direct deposit, some via paper check, while some got a debit card.

The IRS used the taxpayers' 2018 or 2019 tax return to determine their eligibility and the amount for the stimulus payment. For some Americans, the IRS did not have any information to process the payment as they did not file a tax return or were not required to file taxes.

Such users were asked to fill out the IRS Non-Filers form to ensure that the IRS has their information. These Americans mainly include low-income families with children, people who have not been working for a long time and many low-income older adults with no children.

The information that they need to give is their current address, email address, date of birth, valid Social Security number, and Bank account number.

Those who have already filed their tax return, but their stimulus check is still missing, need to contact the IRS. It is possible that a delay in processing your paper tax return is what is holding up your stimulus check. Still, it is better to confirm your payment status with the IRS.

How the IRS could reach the non-filers

Last month, a report from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities estimated that about 12 million stimulus checks were still unclaimed. This estimate was based on data from the Census Bureau.

Of these 12 million, 9 million are those who didn’t file tax returns for 2018 or 2019 and do not get federal benefits. However, they do get financial assistance via Medicaid or SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program).

As per the report, this segment (9 million) is also “disproportionately people of color, because they are likelier to have lower incomes due to historical racism and ongoing bias and discrimination.” The report notes that of the 9 million, 27% are Black and 19% are Latino.

The remaining 3 million are those who don’t file tax returns, as well as don’t get SNAP or Medicaid.

If the government or IRS is really serious about sending these unclaimed checks, it could try to contact those in the 9 million group by using data from SNAP and Medicaid programs. The remaining 3 million, could be reached using public education efforts or taking the help of social groups who are in contact with such people.