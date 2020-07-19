Coronavirus stimulus checks for kids with lemonade stand: How to apply?

Discussions about the next stimulus checks are expected start next week. If Congress approves direct payments, it could take a few weeks before they actually reach Americans. However, for some Americans, stimulus checks have already been announced. These coronavirus stimulus checks are for kids who weren’t allowed to operate their summertime lemonade stands due to the pandemic.

Coronavirus stimulus checks for kids

These coronavirus stimulus checks for kids come from lemonade brand Country Time. The company noted that popular summertime fixtures in neighborhoods are closed because of social distancing guidelines.

Thus, to help these struggling businesses, Country Time announced the bailout package. The objective of this package, called the “Littlest Bailout Relief Fund,” is to put a “little juice back into the economy.”

“Due to social distancing guidelines, lemonade stands aren’t what they used to be, and we want to help kids foster their entrepreneurial spirit by offering a small relief to those who can’t operate their lemonade stands this summer,” said Andrew Deckert, a brand manager at Country Time, according to Fox Business.

The smallest of small businesses missing out on economic help? Not on our watch. Introducing #CountryTimeBailout, relief checks for lemonade stands. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 8/12/20. For Official Rules, visit https://t.co/HBOpUWM8kQ. — CountryTime (@CountryTime) July 15, 2020

In a press release, the brand owned by Kraft Heinz announced that it would send coronavirus stimulus checks to kids who are unable to open lemonade stands this year. This campaign is along similar lines as the federal payment protection plan, which helps small businesses stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

How to apply for lemonade stand bailout

To apply for the stimulus checks, parents of children 14 years or younger need to apply at www.countrytimebailout.com. Eligible applicants will be sent $100 in the form of Visa gift cards. The last date to apply is Aug. 12.

As to the rules of the bailout funds, there can be only one entry per household, and 1,000 applicants will be selected for stimulus payments. Winners will be randomly selected, and a visa gift card will be mailed to them.

“The check can offset the loss of revenue from the lemonade stand and can be saved, or better yet, spent to help invest in the local economy,” the company said.

This is not the first time the Kraft Heinz-owned company has come forward to support lemonade stands. It has been running a campaign to “legalize” lemonade stands. According to the company’s dedicated website for the cause, only 16 out of 50 states allow lemonade stands to operate without a permit.

Country Time also helps children pay permit fees and fines for their lemonade stands. The states where lemonade stands are legal are Nebraska, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Louisiana, , Texas, Utah and Vermont.