How to avoid fees when using coronavirus stimulus debit card

In an effort to send out stimulus money faster, the Treasury Department used Economic Impact Payment (EIP) Cards to send money to about 4 million Americans. However, there has been a lot of confusion surrounding the card ever since its announcement a couple of months ago. One area of confusion is regarding the fees (if any) related to the coronavirus stimulus debit card.

Avoid fees on coronavirus stimulus debit card

The coronavirus stimulus debit card is basically a prepaid debit card, and this may be the root cause of confusion. It is largely known that prepaid debit cards carry some form of fees. However, the same can’t be said about the coronavirus stimulus debit card, but it is not entirely free either.

If cardholders understand all its features, including the facilities and limitations that come along, then they could easily avoid any fees related to the coronavirus stimulus debit card or EIP card.

Pros And Cons Of Tail Risk Funds Editor’s note: This article is part of a series ValueWalk is doing on tail risk hedge funds. The series is based on over a month of research and discussions with over a dozen experts in the field. All the content will be first available to our premium subscribers and some will be released at a Read More

For instance, you may incur a fee if you check the balance of your debit card at any ATM. Checking the balance at an ATM will cost you a fee $0.25. You can avoid this coronavirus stimulus debit card (or EIP card) fee in three ways.

The first way is to check the balance online at EIPCard.com. You will need to create an account first. You can also inquire about the balance for free over the phone, by calling 1-800-240-8100. As well, you can use the mobile app to check the balance for free. To do so, download the Money Network Mobile App (from Play Store or App Store) and create an account.

How to avoid withdrawal fees

Another thing that cardholders need to know is that they may incur fees when withdrawing cash using the coronavirus stimulus debit card. For instance, your first withdrawal is free from an out-of-network ATM in the U.S. After that, you will be charged $2 per withdrawal. If you withdraw from an international ATM, then you will be charged a fee of $3.

You also have an option to withdraw cash from a bank or teller. Again the first withdrawal is free, while every other withdrawal will be charged at $5 each.

Cardholders can avoid paying such fees on the coronavirus stimulus debit card if they use an AllPoint ATM. You can use the ATM locator online or the Money Network Mobile App to find an in-network ATM.

You can also ask the participating stores if they could give you cash. If the store allows, then you need to select Debit on the keypad, input your PIN, press Yes and finally enter the amount you want.

Another way to avoid the withdrawal fees on your coronavirus stimulus debit card is to get a Money Network Check and then cash it at a participating location. To request the check, you need to call Money Network customer service at 1-800-240-8100. Once you have the check, you can cash it at any participating check-cashing location for free.