Citigroup and BofA Will Now Disclose GHG Emissions

Citigroup and Bank of America Join Morgan Stanley in Commitment to Publicly Disclose GHG Emissions From Loans and Investments

Know more about Russia than your friends: Get our free ebook on how the Soviet Union became Putin's Russia.

Q2 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Citigroup And Bank Of America Will Now Disclose GHG Emissions

BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA—JULY 30, 2020— Citigroup and Bank of America announced Wednesday they will join the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials, a global framework for financial institutions to measure and disclose the emissions from their lending and investment portfolios. Last week, Morgan Stanley became the first global U.S. bank to commit to this initiative.

Identiv Inc (INVE) Long Thesis From Rubicon Capital Group [In-Depth]] Rubicon Capital Group's situation analysis of Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE). Q2 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more Identiv Inc. (INVE) Price: $5.25 Mkt Cap: $ 120 MM Ent Val: $ 130 MM EV / Rev: 1.5x LTM, 1.4x fwd. EV / EBITDA: 19.1x LTM, 11.3x fwd. Price Target: $10 + (trading), $20+ (transaction) Situation Analysis Read More

Danielle Fugere, president of As You Sow, made the following statement:

“Citi and Bank of America’s decision to join Morgan Stanley in committing to disclose emissions represents great progress. This chain of announcements demonstrates the mainstreaming of the financial sector’s need to take responsibility for its massive carbon footprint. These announcements represent a clear signal that carbon-heavy investments have no future.”

Lila Holzman, energy program manager of As You Sow, made the following statement:

“We are pleased to finally see this movement within the financial sector. Investors have increasingly asked banks to address their significant contribution to climate change — measuring and disclosing emissions is a critical first step. We look forward to seeing the banks follow through on this commitment and recognize this as the precursor for setting targets to reduce portfolio emissions in alignment with the Paris Climate Agreement.”

For more information on As You Sow’s work on climate change, click here.

As You Sow is a nonprofit organization that promotes environmental and social corporate responsibility through shareholder advocacy, coalition building and innovative legal strategies.Click here to see As You Sow’s shareholder resolution tracker.