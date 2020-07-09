Timothy Plan Provides Options For Biblically Responsible Investments During Turbulent Times

Founder Art Ally: Investors Should Define Morality Biblically, Not Just Socially, When Choosing Funds

Biblically Responsible Investment Options

ORLANDO, Fla. - As Christians increasingly face pressure to declare allegiance to one socially acceptable opinion or another, they should remember their financial investments say more about their values than they may realize.

Many investors filter stock and bond portfolios for alignment with certain political agendas or values, to arrive at "responsible" investment decisions. Some Christian investors may consider Socially Responsible Investing (SRI) synonymous with Biblically Responsible Investing (BRI), but that simply isn’t the case, according to Timothy Plan.

"What’s considered 'Socially Responsible Investing' (SRI) changes constantly,” said Timothy Plan founder and CEO Art Ally. “We can’t trust the ever-evolving, media-driven culture to provide sound guidance in how to live or how and where to invest. Instead, we need to look to timeless values found in both the Old and New Testaments. God’s wisdom about everything from handling money to how we treat our fellow humans never goes out of style. A BRI-centered approach lines up people’s investments with their faith.”

Filtering Portfolios For Different Agendas And Values

A recent Wells Fargo study conducted during the COVID-19 shutdowns proved that “Environmental, Social, and Governance-Minded Investing” (ESG) is on the minds of investors. But SRI and ESG funds and portfolio managers can be hard to vet and verify, according to a recent Forbes article.

SRI and ESG investors are hard-pressed to agree on what qualifies as socially responsible. By contrast, because biblical values do not vacillate with culture swings, biblically responsible investments are easier to verify.

