Best financial news aggregators you should use to stay at the top

Investors, traders, and others in the financial services business need to stay up-to-date with the latest information. But there are hundreds of financial media outlets publishing their own content. The vital information you would want quick access to is scattered across the web. It’s difficult to keep track of everything, unless you are using a financial news aggregator. Here we take a look at the best financial news aggregators.

The aggregators save you time and energy by bringing the latest news, insights, and data from dozens of different websites to a single place. They collect news from your favorite sources to give you quick access without having to switch between a dozen apps or websites.

Most aggregators don't produce their own content, but some take a mixed approach - creating in-house content and aggregating from other sources. They provide a link and attribution to the original source to avoid copyright infringement.

These are some of the best financial news aggregators, in no particular order.

Seeking Alpha is one of the most popular financial news aggregators. Its Market News section features the top market headlines as well as the latest news stories from all over the web. It does all the discovery for you. Seeking Alpha contributors also provide in-depth analysis and research on publicly-listed stocks.

Google doesn't produce financial news content. But it uses its advanced search functionality, artificial intelligence, and the user's interest to organize tons of financial news and insights under different sections such as Top Stories, Local Market News, Global Market News, Your Watchlist, etc.

Feedly is one of the most popular aggregators in the world. It offers a personalized experience, allowing you to create your own feed with publishers of your choice. It has a clean and minimalist design with no distractions. You can also import the RSS feeds of any source you like. It has free as well as paid plans.

Yahoo Finance is a free financial news aggregator, but it also produces some content in-house. It aggregates business and financial news from hundreds of websites across the world. It also offers you tons of data on stocks, currencies, cryptocurrencies, and other assets. In fact, Yahoo Finance offers integration with several brokerage firms, allowing you to trade directly from Yahoo Finance.

Flipboard is a popular news and social network aggregator. It aggregates content from blogs, news outlets, and social media platforms. Flipboard lets you customize your feed based on your interests, bringing together news, stories and conversations to a single place. Its magazine-like layout and interactive format makes Flipboard easy to use and share content on social media.

Financial Juice is a real-time news and financial content platform. It is particularly popular among traders because it provides real-time updates in both voice and text formats. The audio live news dramatically reduces the time between research and decision-making. It also allows you to customize the news sources.

Forex Factory is the best news aggregator for foreign exchange traders. It connects traders with the markets and to each other. Forex Factory's News section aggregates financial, economic, and forex news from hundreds of publishers across the world.

Reddit calls itself "The front page of the Internet." You can curate and customize your feed to get the latest updates, insights, memes, and video clips on any topic of your choice including business and finance. You can also engage in discussions to share your own ideas with the community.

News360 is another popular aggregator that lets you personalize your feed. It brings together the latest news stories, updates, and insights from more than 100,000 publishers. News360 aggregates content not only from news publishers but also from niche blogs and websites. It has a clean interface so users can quickly scan the headlines and preview stories before diving into the content.

There is another financial news aggregator called FinURLs. It's not as popular as the above aggregators, but it has a simple and easy-to-use interface. It aggregates the latest news and updates from your favorite sources. It lets you blacklist the keywords/topics you don't like, and highlight the ones you do.