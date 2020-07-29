FOXNews: Activists Push for Investigation of Forced Organ Harvesting in China

Human Rights Activists are collecting evidence that people are killed for their organs

NY Times: Complaints on genocide and crimes against humanity filed with the International Criminal Court

Uyghur Muslims Being Killed For Their Organs

WASHINGTON: July 29, 2020 - Human rights activists and international leaders are collecting evidence that the beleaguered Uyghur Muslim community in Xinjiang province, also known as East Turkistan, could be the latest in a long line of state-sanctioned "victims" being killed for their hearts, lungs, liver, kidneys and other vital body parts – sometimes extracted from their bodies while still alive, reports Hollie McKay of FOXNews Digital

Earlier this month, the New York Times reported that two Uyghur activist organizations – the East Turkistan National Awakening Movement and the East Turkistan Government in Exile – filed a complaint to the International Criminal Court (ICC) against the Beijing leadership, alleging that the top brass had committed genocide and crimes against humanity against the Uyghurs, including the stealing of organs from the mostly Muslim Turkic ethnic group and urging an inquiry.

Salih Hudayar is an Uyghur Political Refugee and Prime Minister of the East Turkistan Government in Exile.

Salih Hudayar, prime minister of the East Turkistan Government in Exile, pointed out that "Uyghur prisoners have also been transferred to Heilongjiang Province near the Korean border; it is known that Korea is a big market for organs."

Organ Harvesting Is Still Continuing

"Most Chinese are reluctant to donate their organs given their traditions, so we believe that forced organ harvesting is still continuing. We highly suspect that it is happening in East Turkistan due to the fact that many of the bodies of victims who died in the concentration camps and prisons haven't been returned to their families," Mr. Hudayar told FOX News. "In the instances that the bodies were returned their families, there were visible stitches on parts of the bodies like the kidneys."

He also emphasized that thousands of Uyghurs "were secretly transferred to prisons inside Chinese provinces like Henan, where there are five known Chinese hospitals that have been implicated by researchers for being involved in organ harvesting."

CBN News: Prime Minister Hudayar's recent interview on ICC complaint against the Chinese Communist Party

Last week, the US slapped sanctions on 11 Chinese firms and some suppliers for US firms, over their use of forced labor and other forms of repression against the Uyghur Muslims in China.

The Commerce Department announced that those firms would be put on the "Entity List," an index of companies that are believed to be engaged in "activities contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States."

A NY Times recent video investigation identified Chinese companies using a contentious labor program for Uyghurs to satisfy the demand for P.P.E., some of which ended up in the US and other countries.

BBC Video: The UK accuses China of 'gross' human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims