67.6% Of People Are More Productive Working At Home

2020 will be forever remembered as the year COVID-19 changed the world, sending businesses home as countries entered lockdown. One positive aspect of the pandemic is that it’s proven that many businesses are able to function working from home.

Some businesses aren’t just surviving at home either, they’re thriving. New data by Adzooma has shown that 67.6% of people state that they are more productive when working at home.

What’s more, most people prefer working at home. In the same study, which involved surveying 447 workers* about their current experiences, 60% of people said that they would rather work at home if given the choice.

The pandemic has given employees a taste of remote working that the majority of people will not want to give up so quickly. The pandemic could kill the traditional office as we know it, and be the start of a remote-first future.

A move towards remote-first working

The pandemic is a time of uncertainty. Most businesses seem to be playing a ‘wait and see’ strategy, such as Microsoft who haven’t released any office reopening plans other than a statement that employees will stay working at home until October.

However, some companies have already announced a move towards a remote working future.

Shopify’s CEO Tobi Luke stated that “Shopify is a digital by default company”. Twitter announced that employees will never have to go back to the office if they don’t want to.

Even Adzooma, who organised this data, has announced that their company will be remote-first after seeing an overwhelming majority of people preferring this way of working. This is what the full data received:

Workers happier and more productive at home

The above data has shown that workers are happier and more productive at home. When asked what was the best part of home working, 39.9% of people said flexibility.

Working at home means the option to talk to others and collaborate via communication apps or videos, but then also to disconnect and concentrate when it’s needed. There’s no being interrupted by tea rounds or idle chat from co-workers.

Home offices are a space that employees can fully control, allowing them to create the best and most productive work environments to fit their needs.

It’s also a perfect option for those with children, meaning parents are able to work around school runs or other childcare activities, fitting their work around when they need to.

When talking about the best parts of working from home, 37.6% of people said the lack of commuting made all the difference, literally giving them hours back from their day. This means a better work/life balance and can also help contribute to better mental health.

The office will still exist

The traditional office won’t just cease to exist. But it won’t make it through this pandemic is unchanged.

If businesses choose to go back to working in an office, there will have to be major design changes to implement social distancing measures, including plastic screens, one way systems and no more shared kitchen equipment.

The most likely scenario? Most businesses will offer a flexible remote option. For example, employees can work at home for the majority of the week, coming into the office for 2 days to meet others, socialise and brainstorm new ideas. This will allow businesses to downsize their space, switch to hot-desking and keep meeting spaces for collaborations.

Remote working will also benefit growing businesses as they don’t need to think about moving offices every time they recruit new employees.

Whatever happens, the traditional office as we knew it is no more.

The full report is available at: https://www.adzooma.com/

* Methodology

Data collected from 448 anonymous responses from employees currently working at home. 58% of the respondents worked within a digital marketing industry, but the survey also collected responses from industries such as Health/Fitness, Security, Retail and Sport. The Survey was distributed to a range of companies including Google, Facebook, MediaCom, The British Forces Broadcasting Services, Boom Digital, Impression and Hallam Internet.