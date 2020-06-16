TRUSTECH 3-in-1 Air Purifier: Compact, Effective and Affordable

Air Purifiers are becoming a necessity nowadays. They are seen as the most effective tool to improve indoor air, and in turn, your and your family’s health. To cater to the rising demand, several portable air purifiers are available in the market. Choosing one of them could prove a daunting task as you need to take into account several factors, such as if it effectively cleans the air, fits your lifestyle and, of course, falls within your budget.

Disclosure: The company was kind enough to send me a device in return for an honest review of the product.

If you are also looking for a portable air purifier, but have been postponing your decision because you didn’t want to spend hours selecting the best one for you, then don’t worry we have you covered.

TRUSTECH's 3-in-1 Air Purifier

We recently came across a portable air purifier that meets all the requirements – it is effective, looks smart and above all, is very affordable. The purifier that we are talking about is the TRUSTECH 3-in-1 Air Purifier.

It might look small, but when it comes to air purification, you will never regret buying it. In fact, it is one of the most compact purifiers (measuring 8.66 x 8.66 x 12.64 inches and weighing just 5.7 Pounds) available in the market, yet it can cover a room as large as 215 ft² / 20 m². You can easily fit it on top of a desk or bookcase, and can even take it when you travel.

TRUSTECH 3-in-1 Air Purifier has a three-stage filtering system (HEPA filter, pre-filter and Ions Filter) that allows it to remove 99.97% of air particles, as small as 0.3 microns.

But wait? How can you tell if air quality actually improves? You cannot see cleaner air. To conduct the test we used a third party air monitoring tool. We used a device called AirThings and took the air quality of our basement - it was poor. We checked back a few days later and it had improved a bit. We did a final check a week and half later and the air quality had gone from poor to good (see screenshots below).

Apart from improving air quality, another thing that we lik ed about the product is the low noise level. The company claims the noise level is under 30db. Again we didn’t have the relevant tools to verify this claim, but as an end-user, we were extremely pleased as the noise was non existent.

Despite its low price, it has all the features that you would expect from any premium product. One such feature is the auto mode that automatically detects air quality and adjusts the fan speed (Sleep/Mid/High).

In all, we were extremely pleased with the performance of the TRUSTECH 3-in-1 Air Purifier. We are not the only one that loved this product. On Amazon, about 86% of users have given it a 5-star rating while 8% have given a 4-star rating.

